Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Pokedex: All new and returning Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk is set to be released on December 14, and fans are eagerly waiting to play Part 2 of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. While there is not much concrete information available regarding all available Indigo Disk pocket monsters and mechanics, we have gathered all the available information about which Pokemon to expect in the Pokdex and all the leaked 'mons.
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is a paid DLC with two parts. Part 1 (The Teal Mask) debuted on September 13, 2023, and took players on a school trip to Kitakami. Trainers get to witness the village festivities, encounter new debuts and returning pocket monsters, and come across Ogerpon.
The entire expansion, comprising both parts, is available for $34.99 on Nintendo's website for those who already have the base game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Pokedex
The following list of pocket monsters has been confirmed for debut in The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Terapagos
- Archaludon
- Raging Bolt
- Iron Crown
The following list of returning pocket monsters from previous generations has been confirmed for now in The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (courtesy of Serebii):
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Tyrogue
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Magby
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Lapras
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Skarmory
- Smeargle
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metangross
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Golett
- Golurk
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Duraludon
We will update the list as we learn more.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk leaked returning 'mons and Legendaries
Leaked earlier by @mattyoukhana on X, the following list of pocket monsters was shared as the Indigo Disk Blueberry Academy Pokedex:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Tauros
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Bellossom
- Slowking
- Girafarig
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Blissey
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Plusle
- Minun
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Luvdisc
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Happiny
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Magnezone
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Alomomola
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Golett
- Golurk
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Bruxish
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Duraludon
- Kleavor
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Farigiraf
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
- Raging Bolt
- Iron Crown
- Archaludon
- Terapagos
The post mentioned that species 1013, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, and 1023 are not present in the list.
Furthermore, a list of returning Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk was shared recently:
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nercrozma
- Kubfu
- Glastrier
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to complete both the base game and The Teal Mask DLC to step into the Blueberry Academy in The Indigo Disk. There are plenty of interesting things arriving with the upcoming Part 2, including the intriguing Terarium.