Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Pokedex: All new and returning Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk is set to be released on December 14, and fans are eagerly waiting to play Part 2 of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. While there is not much concrete information available regarding all available Indigo Disk pocket monsters and mechanics, we have gathered all the available information about which Pokemon to expect in the Pokdex and all the leaked 'mons.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is a paid DLC with two parts. Part 1 (The Teal Mask) debuted on September 13, 2023, and took players on a school trip to Kitakami. Trainers get to witness the village festivities, encounter new debuts and returning pocket monsters, and come across Ogerpon.

The entire expansion, comprising both parts, is available for $34.99 on Nintendo's website for those who already have the base game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Pokedex

The following list of pocket monsters has been confirmed for debut in The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Terapagos

Archaludon

Raging Bolt

Iron Crown

The following list of returning pocket monsters from previous generations has been confirmed for now in The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (courtesy of Serebii):

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellossom

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Tyrogue

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Magby

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Magmar

Magmortar

Lapras

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Skarmory

Smeargle

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Feebas

Milotic

Beldum

Metang

Metangross

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Golett

Golurk

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Milcery

Alcremie

Duraludon

We will update the list as we learn more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk leaked returning 'mons and Legendaries

Leaked earlier by @mattyoukhana on X, the following list of pocket monsters was shared as the Indigo Disk Blueberry Academy Pokedex:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Vulpix

Ninetales

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Horsea

Seadra

Scyther

Electabuzz

Magmar

Tauros

Lapras

Porygon

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Chinchou

Lanturn

Bellossom

Slowking

Girafarig

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Blissey

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Plusle

Minun

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Luvdisc

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Happiny

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Rotom

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Drilbur

Excadrill

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Alomomola

Joltik

Galvantula

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Golett

Golurk

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Bruxish

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Sinistea

Polteageist

Milcery

Alcremie

Duraludon

Kleavor

Rellor

Rabsca

Farigiraf

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Raging Bolt

Iron Crown

Archaludon

Terapagos

The post mentioned that species 1013, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, and 1023 are not present in the list.

Furthermore, a list of returning Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk was shared recently:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nercrozma

Kubfu

Glastrier

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to complete both the base game and The Teal Mask DLC to step into the Blueberry Academy in The Indigo Disk. There are plenty of interesting things arriving with the upcoming Part 2, including the intriguing Terarium.