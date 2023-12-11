10 biggest Indigo Disk leaks Pokemon players need to know about

The final half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC is just a day away for many, and players all over are looking through the Indigo Disk leaks in anticipation of what is to come. Given how highly anticipated this release has been since its announcement, there are tons of rumors that have been circulationg in the community.

From new Pokemon to a new elemental typing, the coverage of these recent leaks ranges drastically. As such, many players may only be interested in the major leaks revealing gameplay features or the returning Pokedex. With this in mind, having a short list of 10 of the biggest leaks can save a lot of time. These leaks were brought to light through the PokeLeaks subreddit and the reliable leaker Riddler_khu on Twitter.

10 major Indigo Disk leaks fans should know before the release

1) Eight new Pokemon

A Pokedex as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest Indigo Disk leaks came out right after the Teal Mask update added the remaining files into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One of the unusual details that came from this datamine was eight empty Pokedex slots in the game's Pokemon List. These empty spots are located towards the bottom of the list, indicating that these will be entirely new creatures.

2) Potential Dipplin evolution

Dipplin's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Another unusual detail revealed in the datamine hints at a potential additional evolution to the new Pokemon, Dipplin. Since this creature was a new evolution released in the previous expansion, a new form for this species would be an odd choice. However, the leaks showed that Dipplin would be able to use the Eviolite held item in The Indigo Disk, meaning it will be able to evolve.

3) Night of the Living Dead

A new Indigo Disk leak surfaced in a datamine on a recent patch. In the files for trainer titles, fans found some interesting trainer classes: Zombie_man, and Zombie_old. These are most likely placeholders for the time being, but may hint at some type of curse, courtesy of a new Legendary Pokemon brainwashing or controlling a group of trainers.

4) New Legendary Pokemon

This new Legendary Pokemon is set to play a big role in the story of The Indigo Disk. This creature apparently has ties to the Loyal Three, the Legendary Trio in the land of Kitakami, and may very well be tied to Kieran, a returning character from The Teal Mask.

5) Kieran's return

Although it has been teased that Kieran will make a return in The Indigo Disk, a new set of Indigo Disk leaks hints that Kieran may be the champion of the Blueberry Academy. If not, he will return as a boss battle at a crucial moment in the expansion's story. However, it is not confirmed if his newfound status is thanks to his improved skills as a trainer.

6) Continued support

Another Indigo Disk leak hints that all of the contents the chapter has to offer will not be available at launch. Rather, much like the base game, some encounters and creatures will be saved for future events, similar to what was done for creatures like Iron Leaves and Walking Wake. This is good news for Tera Raid fans.

7) Two Terapagos forms

Although many players have suspected this from the reveal of the creature, the main Legendary for The Indigo Disk, Terapagos, is suggested to have two forms rather than evolving. This form change may be similar to that of Ogerpon, where the change of its form is tied to Terastillization. One form is the smaller one seen in the anime, and the other is the bigger form shown in the promotional imagery for the expansion.

8) New Paradox Pokemon

With Walking Wake and Raging Bolt being Paradox forms of Suicune and Raikou, and Iron Leaves and Iron Crown being Paradox forms of Cobalion and Virizion, many players have awaited news of new forms for Entei and Terrakion. Leaker Riddler_Khu hinted at existence of these new Paradox forms in a recent tweet commenting on their signature moves.

9) New Legend's full potential

Although the design for Kieran's new Legendary friend is rather cutesy in the eyes of many, this creature holds a dark secret and strong power, according to Indigo Disk leaks. It is unclear if this unseen potential comes from its stats, ability, or an alternate form, but this new Legendary Pokemon is bound to be one of the most interesting ideas in the expansion.

10) Legendary Pokemon encounters will require items

With the recent trailer teasing encounters with many Legendary Pokemon from games prior, Indigo Disk leaks suggest that these meetings will be tied to special items. Similar to what was done for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will need to collect unique key items that can be used at various locations across Paldea to find these beasts.