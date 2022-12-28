5 best Paradox Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet

One of the many new innovations from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is introducing a new type of Pokemon. Much like the Ultra Beasts of the Alola region, Paldea has its share of unusual creatures not native to the current state of the franchise's world: Paradox Pokemon.

These new varieties of creatures that Pokemon players have already come to know and love completely overhaul and overload their kits with new typings, abilities, and movesets. This has understandably shaken the current metagame and even introduced a colossal wave of bans following the title's release.

So which of the new Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can be considered the absolute best? With two completely different lists of Paradox Pokemon for both versions, there is an astonishing number of creatures for players to take their picks from when building their teams.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5 Best Paradox Pokemon

Iron Hands

Already one of the best creatures players can bring for Pokemon Scarlet, Violet's new Tera Raid Battles, Iron Hands, is seen among the community as a prime example of why Paradox Pokemon are brutally overpowered. This is thanks to how well its ability synergizes with its movepool and stats.

With a 140 Attack stat, access to Thunder Punch, boosts in Electric Terrain, and access to the Punching Glove held item, Iron Hands is one of the hardest hitters to come out of the series.

Iron Valiant

Doing away with the Psychic typing shared by Gallade and Gardevoir, Iron Valiant exchanges it for going all offensive with its Fairy and Fighting typing. With both attacking stats and Speed being this Paradox Pokemon's claim to fame, it is no surprise that many trainers look forward to using this creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second season of ranked battles.

With an Attack stat of 130, a Special attack stat of 120, and a Speed stat of 116, Iron Valiant has the potential to be one of the best speed sweepers in the game when exposed to Electric Terrain.

Flutter Mane

One of the more amazing Paradox Pokemon is Flutter Mane. A great pivot option, Flutter Mane has the potential to be one of the most menacing switch-ins thanks to its high Special Defense as well as its Ghost and Fairy typing. Its diverse movepool also allows it to take advantage of the sunny weather needed to activate its ability.

With a balanced 135 in Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed, Flutter Mane is one of the more unique but unforgettableexcellentunforgettable choices for the upcoming season. However, it lacks in its other stats, which sit at a low 55.

Iron Bundle

Another astonishingly good choice is Iron Bundle, the One Million Dollar Delibird. Being not only a physical tank but incredibly fast and powerful makes it one of the more unique creatures across the entire franchise. With the correct EV distribution, no opponent can contest Iron Bundle in Electric Terrain.

With a Defense of 114, Special Attack of 124, and Speed of 136, Iron Bundle has the potential to be one of the most used Ice-types in the second competitive season.

Miraidon and Koraidon

With both creatures having more or less the same purpose in battle, they share the top spot on the list. With their signature abilities in sunny weather or Electric Terrain, they are excellent choices for setting up teammates in Tera Raid Battles or setting up for the trainer's other Paradox Pokemon in online battles.

While having impressive stats, these Dragon-types are essentially opposites of one another. Miraidon is oriented toward Special Attack and Special Defense, while Koraidon is oriented toward Attack and Defense.

