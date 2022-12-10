5 strongest Fairy-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Fairy-type species are blessed with some of the best resistances in the franchise. They also have immunity to Dragon-type moves.

However, not every Fairy-type Pokemon is necessarily good. Some have mediocre stats, moves, and abilities, making them rather unremarkable in a competitive sense.

The most powerful Fairy-type Pokemon in the Nintendo Switch titles have a good dual typing, which helps them get an additional STAB for extra damage. Here's a look at some of the best Pocket Monsters of this type and their strongest moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. This list only includes Fairy-type creatures found in the base games of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and 3 other strong Fairy-type Pocket Monsters and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Azumarill

Azumarill is a Water/Fairy-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Azumarill's stats are quite terrible, but its saving grace is its Ability, Huge Power, which can double the Pokemon's Attack stat. For example, it turns a paltry 218 Attack at Level 100 into a 436 Attack.

Some of Azumarill's great moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Aqua Jet: Weak priority STAB

Weak priority STAB Aqua Tail: Strong STAB

Strong STAB Belly Drum: Halves the user's HP and gives the user +6 Attack

Halves the user's HP and gives the user +6 Attack Ice Spinner: Ice coverage that removes terrain

Ice coverage that removes terrain Liquidation: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Defense

Strong STAB that may lower the target's Defense Perish Song: Makes everybody on the field faint in three turns unless they switch out or have Soundproof

Makes everybody on the field faint in three turns unless they switch out or have Soundproof Play Rough: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Attack

Strong STAB that may lower the target's Attack Superpower: Powerful fighting coverage that gives the user -1 Attack and -1 Defense

Powerful fighting coverage that gives the user -1 Attack and -1 Defense Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Trailblaze: Weak Grass coverage that gives the user +1 Speed

Azumarill's powerful Water-type moves get a boost in the rain, making it far deadlier than one would normally think for something with a base Attack stat of 50.

2) Hatterene

Hatterene is a Psychic/Fairy-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Hatterene is incredibly slow. While that's normally a disadvantage, its access to Magic Bounce and Trick Room makes it a decent option to use.

Some of Hatterene's best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Calm Mind: +1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user

+1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user Dazzling Gleam: STAB that hits both targets in double battles

STAB that hits both targets in double battles Draining Kiss: Decent STAB that heals the user based on the damage done toward the opponent

Decent STAB that heals the user based on the damage done toward the opponent Giga Drain: Grass coverage that heals the user

Grass coverage that heals the user Healing Wish: Sacrifices the user to fully heal an ally

Sacrifices the user to fully heal an ally Mystical Fire: Fire coverage

Fire coverage Nuzzle: Weak Electric move that always paralyzes the target

Weak Electric move that always paralyzes the target Psychic: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

Strong STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Psyshock: Strong STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def

Strong STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def Shadow Ball: STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Stored Power: Potentially powerful STAB with some Calm Minds

Potentially powerful STAB with some Calm Minds Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Trick Room: Negative priority status move that makes slower Pokemon move before faster ones for five turns

Magic Bounce helps Hatterene reflect all entry hazards, which is something that skillful players can greatly appreciate in metagames involving single battles.

3) Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant is a Fairy/Fighting-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Gardevoir is a solid Fairy-type, but its Paradox form is arguably much better. Iron Valiant is faster and stronger by comparison, although it does have much less Sp. Defense.

Iron Valiant has several good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as:

Calm Mind: Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk and +1 Sp. Def

Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk and +1 Sp. Def Close Combat: Powerful STAB that gives the user -1 Defense and -1 Sp. Def

Powerful STAB that gives the user -1 Defense and -1 Sp. Def Dazzling Gleam: STAB that hits both targets in double battles

STAB that hits both targets in double battles Fire Punch: Good Fire coverage that may burn the target

Good Fire coverage that may burn the target Grass Knot: Grass coverage that deals more damage to heavier opponents

Grass coverage that deals more damage to heavier opponents Ice Punch: Good Ice coverage that may freeze the target

Good Ice coverage that may freeze the target Knock Off: Strong Dark move that removes the opponent's item

Strong Dark move that removes the opponent's item Leaf Blade: Grass coverage with an increased chance to crit

Grass coverage with an increased chance to crit Low Kick: STAB that deals more damage to heavier opponents

STAB that deals more damage to heavier opponents Moonblast: Powerful STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Atk

Powerful STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Atk Psyshock: Psychic coverage that hits the target's Defense

Psychic coverage that hits the target's Defense Shadow Sneak: Weak Ghost priority

Weak Ghost priority Spirit Break: Good STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk

Good STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk Swords Dance: Gives the user +2 Attack

Gives the user +2 Attack Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Thunder Punch: Good Electric coverage that may paralyze the target

Good Electric coverage that may paralyze the target Wide Guard: Protects the user and their ally from moves that hit multiple Pokemon

Iron Valiant also has one of the highest base stat totals out of any Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, with a grand total of 590.

4) Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl is a Dark/Fairy-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Grimmsnarl is one of two Fairy-type Prankster users, the other being Klefki. While Klefki is a pretty good Fairy-type creature, Grimmsnarl outclasses it in stats and movepool. Most notably, Prankster Parting Shot is an excellent combination.

Some of Grimmsnarl's great moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consist of:

Bulk Up: Gives the user +1 Attack and +1 Defense

Gives the user +1 Attack and +1 Defense Fake Out: Weak Normal Priority that always flinches the opponent

Weak Normal Priority that always flinches the opponent Foul Play : Strong STAB that users the opponent's Attack for calculations

: Strong STAB that users the opponent's Attack for calculations Light Screen: Halves special damage for the user's team for five turns

Halves special damage for the user's team for five turns Parting Shot: Gives the target -1 Attack and -1 Sp. Atk and immediately switches out the user

Gives the target -1 Attack and -1 Sp. Atk and immediately switches out the user Play Rough: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Attack

Strong STAB that may lower the target's Attack Reflect: Halves physical damage for the user's team for five turns

Halves physical damage for the user's team for five turns Spirit Break: Good STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk

Good STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk Sucker Punch: Priority STAB that fails against a foe using a non-attacking move

Priority STAB that fails against a foe using a non-attacking move Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Thunder Wave: Paralyzes the target

Paralyzes the target Trick: Swaps the user's item with the target's

Grimmsnarl can easily set up sweeps for broken Pokemon, including the next entry on this list.

5) Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane is a Ghost/Fairy-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Ghost/Fairy is a phenomenal typing, but that's just one part of why Flutter Mane is so absurdly broken. The Pokemon's base 135 Sp. Atk and 135 Speed are exceptionally great, especially when backed by a good STAB combination and an ability to boost one of those two stats.

Flutter Mane's base 55 HP isn't good, but having base 135 Sp. Def makes it deceptively durable on the Special side. Its Ghost/Fairy typing makes it immune to Normal, Fighting, and Dragon moves.

Some of Flutter Mane's best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Calm Mind: Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk and +1 Sp. Def

Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk and +1 Sp. Def Dazzling Gleam: STAB that hits both targets in double battles

STAB that hits both targets in double battles Energy Ball: Grass coverage

Grass coverage Hex: Potentially strong STAB if the opponent has a status ailment

Potentially strong STAB if the opponent has a status ailment Memento: Faints the user while giving the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Atk

Faints the user while giving the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Atk Moonblast: Powerful STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Atk

Powerful STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Atk Mystical Fire: Fire coverage that gives the target -1 Sp. Atk

Fire coverage that gives the target -1 Sp. Atk Perish Song: Makes everybody on the field faint in three turns unless they switch out or have Soundproof

Makes everybody on the field faint in three turns unless they switch out or have Soundproof Power Gem: Rock coverage

Rock coverage Psyshock: Psychic coverage that hits the target's Defense

Psychic coverage that hits the target's Defense Shadow Ball: STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def

STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user

Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user Thunderbolt: Strong Electric coverage that may paralyze the target

Strong Electric coverage that may paralyze the target Thunder: Powerful Electric coverage that may paralyze the target

Flutter Mane has everything going for it as far as excellent Fairy-type Pokemon go. Unsurprisingly, it was one of the first to be banned from Smogon's OU tier in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet metagame.

