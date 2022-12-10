5 strongest Fairy-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Fairy-type species are blessed with some of the best resistances in the franchise. They also have immunity to Dragon-type moves.
However, not every Fairy-type Pokemon is necessarily good. Some have mediocre stats, moves, and abilities, making them rather unremarkable in a competitive sense.
The most powerful Fairy-type Pokemon in the Nintendo Switch titles have a good dual typing, which helps them get an additional STAB for extra damage. Here's a look at some of the best Pocket Monsters of this type and their strongest moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. This list only includes Fairy-type creatures found in the base games of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and 3 other strong Fairy-type Pocket Monsters and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
1) Azumarill
Azumarill's stats are quite terrible, but its saving grace is its Ability, Huge Power, which can double the Pokemon's Attack stat. For example, it turns a paltry 218 Attack at Level 100 into a 436 Attack.
Some of Azumarill's great moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:
- Aqua Jet: Weak priority STAB
- Aqua Tail: Strong STAB
- Belly Drum: Halves the user's HP and gives the user +6 Attack
- Ice Spinner: Ice coverage that removes terrain
- Liquidation: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Defense
- Perish Song: Makes everybody on the field faint in three turns unless they switch out or have Soundproof
- Play Rough: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Attack
- Superpower: Powerful fighting coverage that gives the user -1 Attack and -1 Defense
- Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user
- Trailblaze: Weak Grass coverage that gives the user +1 Speed
Azumarill's powerful Water-type moves get a boost in the rain, making it far deadlier than one would normally think for something with a base Attack stat of 50.
2) Hatterene
Hatterene is incredibly slow. While that's normally a disadvantage, its access to Magic Bounce and Trick Room makes it a decent option to use.
Some of Hatterene's best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:
- Calm Mind: +1 Sp. Att and +1 Sp. Def to the user
- Dazzling Gleam: STAB that hits both targets in double battles
- Draining Kiss: Decent STAB that heals the user based on the damage done toward the opponent
- Giga Drain: Grass coverage that heals the user
- Healing Wish: Sacrifices the user to fully heal an ally
- Mystical Fire: Fire coverage
- Nuzzle: Weak Electric move that always paralyzes the target
- Psychic: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def
- Psyshock: Strong STAB that hits the target's Defense rather than Sp. Def
- Shadow Ball: STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def
- Stored Power: Potentially powerful STAB with some Calm Minds
- Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user
- Trick Room: Negative priority status move that makes slower Pokemon move before faster ones for five turns
Magic Bounce helps Hatterene reflect all entry hazards, which is something that skillful players can greatly appreciate in metagames involving single battles.
3) Iron Valiant
Gardevoir is a solid Fairy-type, but its Paradox form is arguably much better. Iron Valiant is faster and stronger by comparison, although it does have much less Sp. Defense.
Iron Valiant has several good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as:
- Calm Mind: Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk and +1 Sp. Def
- Close Combat: Powerful STAB that gives the user -1 Defense and -1 Sp. Def
- Dazzling Gleam: STAB that hits both targets in double battles
- Fire Punch: Good Fire coverage that may burn the target
- Grass Knot: Grass coverage that deals more damage to heavier opponents
- Ice Punch: Good Ice coverage that may freeze the target
- Knock Off: Strong Dark move that removes the opponent's item
- Leaf Blade: Grass coverage with an increased chance to crit
- Low Kick: STAB that deals more damage to heavier opponents
- Moonblast: Powerful STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Atk
- Psyshock: Psychic coverage that hits the target's Defense
- Shadow Sneak: Weak Ghost priority
- Spirit Break: Good STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk
- Swords Dance: Gives the user +2 Attack
- Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves
- Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user
- Thunder Punch: Good Electric coverage that may paralyze the target
- Wide Guard: Protects the user and their ally from moves that hit multiple Pokemon
Iron Valiant also has one of the highest base stat totals out of any Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, with a grand total of 590.
4) Grimmsnarl
Grimmsnarl is one of two Fairy-type Prankster users, the other being Klefki. While Klefki is a pretty good Fairy-type creature, Grimmsnarl outclasses it in stats and movepool. Most notably, Prankster Parting Shot is an excellent combination.
Some of Grimmsnarl's great moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consist of:
- Bulk Up: Gives the user +1 Attack and +1 Defense
- Fake Out: Weak Normal Priority that always flinches the opponent
- Foul Play: Strong STAB that users the opponent's Attack for calculations
- Light Screen: Halves special damage for the user's team for five turns
- Parting Shot: Gives the target -1 Attack and -1 Sp. Atk and immediately switches out the user
- Play Rough: Strong STAB that may lower the target's Attack
- Reflect: Halves physical damage for the user's team for five turns
- Spirit Break: Good STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk
- Sucker Punch: Priority STAB that fails against a foe using a non-attacking move
- Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves
- Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user
- Thunder Wave: Paralyzes the target
- Trick: Swaps the user's item with the target's
Grimmsnarl can easily set up sweeps for broken Pokemon, including the next entry on this list.
5) Flutter Mane
Ghost/Fairy is a phenomenal typing, but that's just one part of why Flutter Mane is so absurdly broken. The Pokemon's base 135 Sp. Atk and 135 Speed are exceptionally great, especially when backed by a good STAB combination and an ability to boost one of those two stats.
Flutter Mane's base 55 HP isn't good, but having base 135 Sp. Def makes it deceptively durable on the Special side. Its Ghost/Fairy typing makes it immune to Normal, Fighting, and Dragon moves.
Some of Flutter Mane's best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:
- Calm Mind: Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk and +1 Sp. Def
- Dazzling Gleam: STAB that hits both targets in double battles
- Energy Ball: Grass coverage
- Hex: Potentially strong STAB if the opponent has a status ailment
- Memento: Faints the user while giving the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Atk
- Moonblast: Powerful STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Atk
- Mystical Fire: Fire coverage that gives the target -1 Sp. Atk
- Perish Song: Makes everybody on the field faint in three turns unless they switch out or have Soundproof
- Power Gem: Rock coverage
- Psyshock: Psychic coverage that hits the target's Defense
- Shadow Ball: STAB that may lower the target's Sp. Def
- Tera Blast: Excellent when you plan to Terastallize the user
- Thunderbolt: Strong Electric coverage that may paralyze the target
- Thunder: Powerful Electric coverage that may paralyze the target
Flutter Mane has everything going for it as far as excellent Fairy-type Pokemon go. Unsurprisingly, it was one of the first to be banned from Smogon's OU tier in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet metagame.
