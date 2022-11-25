5 strongest Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet and where to find them

Paradox Pokemon are alternate versions of the popular creatures that came to Paldea through a time machine. These Pokemon have stats and movesets that differ from their standard counterparts.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players seem to be searching for ways to obtain these otherworldly beings. They can be found in the Great Crater of Paldea's Area Zero (located right in the middle of the map) once players have completed the game's story. The Paradox creatures in Pokemon Scarlet are said to have arrived from the past, while the ones in Violet have come from the future. Below is a list of some of the most powerful Paradox Pokemon in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Great Tusk, Flutter Mane, and 3 other strong Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

1) Flutter Mane

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon Flutter Mane is known for its blazing speed. The dual Ghost/Fairy-type fighter can perform in both the early and late game. The best STAB (same-type attack bonus) moves that it can use are Shadow Ball and Moon Blast, and its move Psyshock puts it on par with monsters like Blissey.

Although Flutter Mane's Attack stats aren't particularly impressive, its Special Attack, Defense, and Speed make up for its shortcomings. Unfortunately, the fighter is currently banned from competitive battles due to its overpowered stats and movesets.

2) Brute Bonnet

Brute Bonnet is one of the most powerful Grass/Dark-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it falls under the Undiscovered Egg Group. Although it shares a resemblance to Amoonguss, Brute Bonnet does not have any evolutions. The mushroom-like fighter has large caps on its head and arms that resemble Poke Balls.

With pink lips and stumpy brown legs, this Pokemon looks like it has green moss growing underneath it. Its main ability is called Protosynthesis. This increases the Pokemon's highest stat when it's under bright sunlight or if it has Booster Energy.

3) Great Tusk

Great Tusk is a Ground/Fighting-type Paradox Pokemon that bears a strong resemblance to Gen 2’s Donphan. With its impressive physical bulk and an Assault Vest, it can perform great as a Tank fighter. Great Tusk gets severely disruptive while performing the move, Choice Scarf.

Its bulky stats will ensure that it's able to tank more damage than its opponents under most circumstances. Its monstrous Attack stat, coupled with some incredible STAB moves, make it a powerful contender for the best Paradox Pokemon in both games.

4) Roaring Moon

The Roaring Moon is a quadrupedal, dual-type Dragon/Dark Pokemon. With Dragon Dance, the fighter becomes incredibly hard to defend against. Its Flying-type moves can perform even better with the Booster Energy item equipped.

Roaring Moon has the option to Terastalize into a Steel-type. When the Pokemon is in its terastalized form, its major weakness to Fairy-types is no longer a threat. This makes it one of the best Paradox Pokemon in the entire franchise. While the fighter has no evolutionary chain, it shares similarities to Salamence, which is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

5) Iron Hands

Iron Hands is a Fighting/Electric-type Paradox fighter with no evolution that falls under the Undiscovered Egg Group. Despite its resemblance to Hariyama, Iron Hands does not evolve from it. This fighter is so powerful that it has the highest base HP stats of all Fighting-type, Electric-type, and Paradox monsters. It is also the Paradox Pokemon with the highest base Attack stat.

The Adamant and Naught Natures are the best for this fighter. Iron Hand's move pool consists almost entirely of Physical Attacks, so its high Attack stat makes it a force to be reckoned with.

