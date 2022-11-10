What are the normal and Paradox exclusives for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Like previous Pokemon titles, the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games will feature version-exclusive content. In addition to certain Pocket Monsters only being available on specific versions, trainers will also encounter different NPCs.

This follows a time-honored tradition throughout the franchise, only occasionally being disrupted by titles such as Legends: Arceus.

Since version exclusives have returned, trainers will likely want to know which Pokemon are available for each version in order to make their purchase decision when launch day arrives.

As the two awaited Switch titles approach, the floodgates have swung open with regard to information leaks. Not only have the exclusive Pocket Monsters for each version been revealed, but the new Paradox species for them have also been disclosed.

Each version exclusive for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ceruledge and Armarouge aren't the only exclusives present in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

As of November 10, 2022, a fairly definitive list of version exclusives has been released for the community. This should assist players in deciding which version to obtain in the event that they don't acquire both.

With Scarlet and Violet coming in a little over a week, there likely aren't many changes to the confirmed exclusives unless incredibly late information is presented.

Pokemon Scarlet exclusives

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Stonjourner

Armarouge

Koraidon

Bronzor

Bronzong

Great Tusk (Paradox Donphan from the past)

Slither Wing (Paradox Volcarona from the past)

Brute Bonnet (Paradox Amoonguss)

Scream Tail (Paradox Jigglypuff)

Flutter Mane (Paradox Misdreavus)

Sandy Shocks (Paradox Magneton)

Roaring Moon (Paradox Salamence)

Paradox Koraidon

Professor Sada and orange school uniforms

Pokemon Violet exclusives

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Eiscue

Sinistea

Polteageist

Ceruledge

Miraidon

Iron Treads (Paradox Donphan from the future)

Iron Moth (Paradox Volcarona from the future)

Iron Valiant (Paradox Gallade)

Iron Hands (Paradox Hariyama)

Iron Bundle (Paradox Delibird)

Iron Jugulis (Paradox Hydreigon)

Iron Thorns (Paradox Tyranitar)

Paradox Miraidon

Professor Turo and purple school uniforms

As previously stated, more exclusives may be present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet than are currently known.

Despite the best efforts of data miners and leakers, some information will always be out of reach. However, with time running out before the Generation IX titles' launch, this information provides the best window for the community to determine which version they want to purchase.

Additional details may continue to arrive, as leaks are flowing along considerably more often now that the games are approaching their launch date.

Hopefully, Pokemon fans will be able to piece together enough information to make their final decision on which title to buy well before the release date (if they haven't already). The sizable number of Paradox species will surely be a very strong draw for undecided trainers, and the common species found in Paldea won't be discounted either.

As the fated launch day approaches, the hype has undoubtedly been building alongside the anticipation. Only time will tell if Scarlet and Violet are all they have promised to be. However, the strident efforts of the leaking and data mining community also deserve plenty of credit for their work informing players.

The Pokemon Company may not agree, but the steady feed of off-the-record information has helped build excitement for their upcoming games.

Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to be released on November 18, 2022.

