Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks reveal all Paradox Pokemon 

With the release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet inching closer with each passing day, the leaks for the new titles appear to be multiplying exponentially on social media sites. The latest set have allegedly confirmed the suspicions of many trainers as the hypothesized Paradox Pokemon have apparently been revealed.

To the surprise of many, there are two sets of Paradox Pokemon. One of them correlates with the theme of the past established by Pokemon Scarlet. The other caters to the future established by Pokemon Violet. These types have been fittingly referred to as Future and Ancient Pokemon.

So, what does the community have to say regarding these new creatures? Given the interesting take on the new designs, trainers on the PokeLeaks subreddit seem to be every vocal about how they feel about these new sets of creatures, with many opinions being positive.

Reddit reacts to Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first to be leaked is the Ancient Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Though most of the creatures displayed are fully evolved, Jigglypuff, Misdreavus, and Magneton stick out the most. The leak claims these are all the Ancient Paradox Pokemon in the game, which could mean that these forms do not evolve.

As for the Future Paradox Pokemon, they take a far less organic approach in their design, which many may have anticipated given their title. Though these picks appear to be more consistent with fully evolved creatures compared to the ancient Paradox Pokemon, there are still a couple odd choices like Delibird and Hariyama.

Many potential Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have pointed out that the designs for the Future Paradox Pokemon seem moreso in line with enemies that players would see in a classic Sonic the Hedgehog title. Given the vaguely animalistic design with a mechanical overhaul, this is an understandable observation.

As for the Ancient Paradox Pokemon, many have pointed out right away that Game Freak finally added the feature that Magneton's design was always missing: legs. Jokes aside, there are many interesting traits seen in these Ancient Pokemon that hint towards the sort of evolution that species go through in the real world.

Some trainers have stated that the Future Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seem a bit lackluster and plain compared to the Ancient variants. Given that every design takes a cliche "robot from the future" design, it feels more like Game Freak's attempt at League of Legends' Project skinline than new creatures.

User CoalEater_Elli brought up an interesting point regarding Paradox Misdreavus and Jigglypuff. Given that both these creatures evolve with stones in the main series, it could present an interesting lore concept of these Pokemon receiving evolutions much later in the species' lifespan. These forms have the potential to be much stronger than their standard variants.

An interesting bit of information regarding version exclusives for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the standard Tyranitar line, can only be found in Scarlet. However, Paradox Tyranitar is exclusive to Violet, and the same can be said for the Salamence line. They can only be found in Scarlet but their Ancient form is found in Violet.

Overall, these Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are some of the most interesting to come from the series in a good while. Trainers everywhere will be excited to see where Game Freak goes with these interesting variations.

Poll : 0 votes