Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks roundup (October 2022): New evolutions, further gameplay improvements, and more

The latest franchise entries, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are less than a few weeks away from release. With that in mind, the community has already seen a multitude of leaks surface, supplemented by a near constant drip-feed of information from official sources.

Nevertheless, that does not mean that third-party leaks have stopped. The month of October saw a few decent leaks being revealed to the public. While none of those leaks were major news, they gave fans something to look forward to before the game's eventual release.

Here are some of the highlights of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks throughout October 2022

1) More QOL additions

Another feature returning from Legends: you can change your Pokemon's moves at any time from the menu.

Players will apparently be able to customize their Pokemon's moves from a list, just like in the series' Legends: Arceus entry. In the latest open-world Nintendo Switch RPG from the monster-taming franchise, this new feature allows players to stow away all learned moves on a handy list. Since every critter has a limit of four usable moves at a time, older games force players to delete a move to make space for a new one or forget it entirely. This addition will seemingly be improved upon to streamline the experience further.

2) Region-exclusive evolutions

Look at the website for Farigiraf. It specifically states that Girafarig only "in the Paldea region" evolve into Farigiraf.

This is what I was afraid of. Cross gen evolutions that won't be redeemable in future games. Hopefully this does not happen with Farigiraf and the other evolutions here. Actually it seems like this may be the case. Game-exclusive evolutions are a thing now.

The Pokemon games have recently included evolutions exclusive to the region they take place in. For Scarlet and Violet, they include Girafarig's evolution, Farigiraf. There are also several Hisuian forms for the starters from Legends: Arceus.

While there is some confusion surrounding this topic, it seems like transferring these Pokemon to another game will lock out their evolutions. In case of Hisuian forms, they will evolve into their base forms in another game. This means that if players want a Hisuian Typhlosion, they will first have to evolve it in Legends: Arceus and then transfer it over.

3) Story leak: One Paldean gym was shut down before the events of the game

According to Scarlet and Violet leaker Zodiac Khuller (more popularly known as Khu), one of the Elite Four stepped down to the position of Gym Leader, but their Gym was destroyed. For those unaware, trainers in the Pokemon world must earn badges from Gym Leaders in order to meet and fight the Elite Four, who are in a league of their own.

4) All potential creatures in the game

POKÉMON SCARLET AND VIOLET LEAKS (part 20)



Paldea Pokédex:

- 103 new Pokémon

- 297 returning Pokémon

- 400 Pokémon total



Outside the Dex:

- 40+ HOME-transfer-only Pokémon

- Charizard line can be transfered...

Paldea Pokédex:
- 103 new Pokémon
- 297 returning Pokémon
- 400 Pokémon total

Outside the Dex:
- 40+ HOME-transfer-only Pokémon
- Charizard line can be transfered...
- But only the Charizard line. Other Kanto starters didn't make it

On Twitter, prominent Pokemon leaker CentroLeaks stated that around 400 monsters are already present in the game. A major portion of these are previously seen critters, but there are still over 100 new monsters to catch. Additionally, players will be able to transfer around 40 creatures not present in the official game into Scarlet and Violet. This can be achieved with the Pokemon HOME service, but this also means that they will not have Pokedex entries in the game.

5) Potential DLC and features hint

After the success of Sword and Shield's DLC expansions, it is no surprise that Game Freak is keen to continue the DLC model. One of the major new features is said to be something similar to the PKHeX tool, which is commonly used by modders to customize save files across various games from the series.

Additionally, there will be three new Pokemon. If we rely on speculation, then these may likely be legendaries, just as Sword and Shield introduced Calyrex and Ursifu.

5) Pokemon that may not be available in the game

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks



- Serperior

- Emboar

- Watchog

- Elemental monkeys

- Zebstrika

- Leavanny

- Swanna

- Furfrou

- Hoopa

- Toucannon

- Serperior
- Emboar
- Watchog
- Elemental monkeys
- Zebstrika
- Leavanny
- Swanna
- Furfrou
- Hoopa
- Toucannon
- Minior

Unfortunately, it seems like not all HOME creatures will be transferable. This will include fan favorites such as Emboar and Serperior. Oshawatt's line seems to be transferable as they are in Legends: Arceus. Iconic legendaries like Hoopa will be missed as well.

6) PC storage boxes

The series has always featured storage boxes on PCs to store Pokemon in large numbers and this storage mechanic is reportedly present. A recent leak from someone who allegedly owns the game showcases a simple blue UI for the transfer box, with a picture of a Pikachu seen on the right.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

