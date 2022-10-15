Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Smoliv's alleged evolution details divulged by leaker

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet drawing closer, more details are starting to leak every day. The latest tidbit involves one of the new monsters unveiled by developer Game Freak: Smoliv. Twitter user and credible leaker Khu recently elaborated on the evolution for the olive-themed critter.

Zodiac Khuller @Riddler_Khu Smoliv evo, humanoid, has branches as arms, neutral, not quite waifu like nor quite husbando like, kinda lame for me, just another plant-humanoid Pokémon. Smoliv evo, humanoid, has branches as arms, neutral, not quite waifu like nor quite husbando like, kinda lame for me, just another plant-humanoid Pokémon.

According to the leaker, Smoliv's evolution will be a humanoid plant. It is also suggested to be somewhat generic, but what does it mean?

Smoliv is one of many new Pokemon to be introduced in Scarlet & Violet

Only a few details were offered with regards to inherent details like typing and moves, but it is seemingly nothing particularly special. We have seen several humanoid Grass-type Pokemon before, including Roserade, Tangrowth, and Rillaboom.

Whether or not this evolution ends up being useful remains to be seen. We have no information on whether this alleged evolution is the final evolution or if it can evolve further (making it a second-stage form).

As for Smoliv itself, it seems like a very humble creature. Here are its stats:

Category: Olive Pokémon

Type: Grass/Normal

Height: 1'

Weight: 14.3 lbs.

Ability: Early Bird (Allows user to wake up from the sleep status effect faster than usual)

According to official information, Smoliv stores oil in the fruit on its head, made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As such, it can go on for a week without eating or drinking. Additionally, the creature prefers dry and sunny climates, and likes to spend its days sunbathing.

Furthermore, the oil that comes out of Smoliv's head has a very strong bitter taste, and is not suitable for consumption. When it gets startled or attacked, the Pokemon will shoot this oil out to slow down its opponent. It will then seize that moment to run away. Given it was one of the earlier monsters revealed, players should also be able to find it out and about in the wild fairly easily.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that one of the key NPCs in the game, Nemona, will also have a Smoliv in her party.

What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet about and when does it release?

With Scarlet & Violet, the iconic monster-taming franchise will evolve further with the introduction of the region of Pladea. For the first time ever, players will be treated to a full-blown open world in a mainline entry in the series. There are countless new Pokemon to discover and catch. At the same time, there will be many new faces to meet too, whether foe or friend.

New mechanics that will elevate the experience include Terrastallization and four-player campaign co-op.

The former will see the Pocket Monsters take on a crystalized form that also changes their element type. It will give players an extra leg-up in battles, which they will see many times throughout the experience. This is akin to previous gimmicks in other games like Dynamaxing, Mega Evolutions, and more. The latter, meanwhile, will see fans embark on the narrative together for the first time ever.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launch on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

