"Well that was a whole load of nothing": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community reacts to the latest Gym Leader Iono trailer

In the latest content drop for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, fans got to meet the gym leader Iono. The bubbly trainer is a streamer, influencer, and famous figure within the Paldea region. However, the community was less than thrilled at the trailer release as a whole.

In the posted teaser, Iono explains who she is and challenges watchers to guess what her Pokemon partner is. Aside from some social media flair and high-tech hair gadgets, the trailer centers entirely around Iono and doesn't reveal any additional features for trainers to get excited for. When the clip made its way to the upcoming games' subreddit, courtesy of the poster Amiibofan101, the community had some choice words.

One Redditor named artsticamv remarked that the trailer largely amounted to nothing, and that wasn't the only confused or negative comment aimed at this recent reveal.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Reddit community shares its displeasure with the Iono video release

Some Pokemon fans aren't particularly willing to guess what Iono's partner creature is (Image via Game Freak)

While some trainers willingly took guesses at what Iono's partner Pokemon might be, other trainers were annoyed at essentially receiving no new information. Aside from unveiling the gym leader and her Electric-type theme, there's simply not much available in her trailer to glean anything from. The answer to Iono's question is slated to arrive in a follow-up video next week, according to Amiibofan, but some community members consider this particular video to be a waste of time.

Amiibofan also took a shot at franchise fans who criticized Game Freak for revealing too much about Scarlet and Violet in the lead-up to the two titles' release.

Many Pokemon fans were particularly offput by Iono's voice, which, over the length of a three-minute video, likely wore on them. Her voice is quite high-pitched, leading to the chagrin of some commenters, making them feel ripped off by the fact no new important information was released. This is especially due to The Pokemon Company hyping up the video in a previously-released tweet on October 11.

#PokemonScarletViolet New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet information is coming this week!Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/12 for the latest update!Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ pkmn.news/OfficialYouTub… 🚨 New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet information is coming this week! 🚨 Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/12 for the latest update! Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ pkmn.news/OfficialYouTub… #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/5jfWg31LXt

Conversely, a few trainers requested the other Redditors to remain calm and remarked that what they considered a teaser wasn't so bad. After all, this was an unconventional way to drop new information for the community. At the very least, Game Freak is still continuing the trend of releasing some form of content leading up to the Switch titles' release.

Hopefully, the follow-up to Iono's video will provide clear-cut information that fans within the community are in need of. This particular release may not have been what some had hoped for after The Pokemon Company's tweet, but perhaps what comes next will be far more fulfilling. For many, the information provided should have been much more complete than what was revealed in Iono's first video.

With a little over a month until Scarlet and Violet release on November 18, 2022, many trainers are wondering what all the developers can unveil in such a short period of time. There are certainly plans that lie ahead, but the community will likely just have to wait and see what unfolds. More than a few details may be filled in between now and mid-November.

