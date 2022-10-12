New information about Paldean Gym Leader set to hit Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Release time, speculations, & more

The Pokemon Company is set to release new information about a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leader.

The official Pokemon YouTube channel will host a reveal of new Scarlet and Violet details. Prominent sources are pointing toward the special video detailing a Gym Leader in the upcoming entries.

Several trailers have shown what players can expect from the Paldea region. This includes the villains of the games, various new Pokemon, and a region-exclusive phenomenon known as Terastalizing.

When is new information coming for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon @Pokemon New Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet information is coming this week!



Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/12 for the latest update!



The informational video will go live at 6:00 am PT on October 12, 2022. This time zone translates to 9:00 am EDT, 2:00 pm BST, and 10:00 pm JST. Those in the United States will have to get up bright and early to catch the video.

Everywhere else will see their regional versions go live at the same time, but it will be later in the day because of how time zones work. Anyone who misses the video during its premiere will be able to replay it whenever they're free to watch it.

Where it can be seen

The official Pokemon YouTube channel provides a ton of Pokemon content. It has clips from the anime, teasers for upcoming series and movie releases, TCG and VGC streams, and trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The channel is where the new information regarding the Generation IX titles will be revealed. A video will go live at the time previously stated, and anyone can watch it immediately.

Speculation regarding the information

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: A special Pokémon Scarlet & Violet featuring a Paldea Gym Leader will be released tomorrow at 13:00 UTC. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: A special Pokémon Scarlet & Violet featuring a Paldea Gym Leader will be released tomorrow at 13:00 UTC. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/FYS1Fx1xs7

Serebii is a very popular resource for all things Pokemon. They were one of the first to point out that the informational update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature a Gym Leader from Paldea.

Some news regarding Scarlet and Violet will be shared in the video, but it is currently unclear what it will be. They do mention that it will be presented by a mystery Paldean Gym Leader known as Iono.

According to Serebii, Japan and Asia will have a special called the Iono Zone, whereas the English Pokemon accounts have simply stated that a general video will be uploaded.

If it is presented by a Gym Leader, it could very well focus on the Pokemon League in the Paldea region. Trainers will definitely want to know what type of Gyms they will face and how they can become the upcoming Generation's Champion.

