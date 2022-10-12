Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal Levincia's Electric-type Gym Leader, Iono the Livestreamer

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently revealed even more information about the upcoming game in the form of a gym leader. In today’s brief video, players got to learn more about the Levincia Gym Leader, Iono. An adorable girl with sharp teeth and fashionable hair clips, she is reportedly the electric gym leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Interestingly, the video is very much like that of a livestreamer's or V-Tuber's, where she showed off her streaming area and teased fans about who her Pokemon partner would be for gym battles. Although the answer was not provided, she promised that it would be revealed in her next stream.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s electric-type gym leader is a livestreamer

With over a month left until the next Pokemon title is released, Nintendo has been providing fans with tidbits of information about what the Paldea region is going to be like. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have officially revealed another one of the game's gym leaders, the bubbly Iono.

Iono calls Levincia home and is apparently more than just a Pokemon Gym Leader. She comes across as a V-Tuber with a bright, neon room that has screens of information popping up throughout the video. She has purple and blue pastel hair, alongside large, matching colored Magnemite hairclips.

In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video, she challenges viewers to figure out what her partner Pokemon is, but she doesn’t give the answer. She was asked questions about her partner in the video as well.

What’s it feel like? “Squishy-squishy-squishy!”

Is it Magnemite? “Nope, these things on my head are fancy-shmancy hair clips!”

Is it fast or slow? “People think it’s a li’l sluggish with an easygoin’ vibe.”

What’s it look like? “It’s got two big ol’ bumps on its noggin’ that people always mistake for eyes.”

What type is it? “ELECTRIC, of course!”

She also mentioned that it is capable of expanding its body and then contracting to generate electricity within its belly. That rules out Pikachu, who uses the sacs on its cheeks to do so. According to Iono, it’s also a very cute Pokemon. While it could be anything, this writer speculates that an evolved form of Pawmi may be on its way.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Can you guess Iono’s partner Pokémon? 🤔





#PokemonScarletViolet Meet Iono, an influencer, streamer, and Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type PokémonCan you guess Iono’s partner Pokémon? 🤔 Meet Iono, an influencer, streamer, and Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon ⚡️Can you guess Iono’s partner Pokémon? 🤔❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/32hBWMMKYY

Furthermore, her jacket could also be some kind of design inspired by Pawmi. Fans will just have to wait and see if there’s another video involving this entertaining Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leader. That is the extent of what was offered, but fans at least know what kind of character the Electric-type gym leader is. Based on this reveal, it seems that the gym leaders in this upcoming Pocket Monster title will have far more character and depth to them.

Poll : 0 votes