Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Japanese trailer seems to be missing five of the unannounced creatures shown earlier

On October 6, 2022, a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was released, revealing even more fascinating information about the upcoming entries to the iconic franchise. Within the trailer, there were a few Pokemon that had not been announced or named as of yet. Although the video offered new information in it, its Japanese version reportedly has some differences.

PoryLeeks on Twitter revealed that five mystery Pokemon have been removed from the Japanese trailer. In the North American trailer, these Pocket Monsters have not had an official reveal, but it is interesting that did not appear in the Japanese trailer.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s American and Japanese trailer featured some differences

PoryLeeks @pory_leeks Another New Pokémon hidden behind the Camera UI spotted #PokemonScarletViolet Another New Pokémon hidden behind the Camera UI spotted #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/qyqtawNZD3

The first Pokemon was revealed behind the Camera UI when the trailer showcased how to take pictures with your captured Pokemon. This particular reveal was incredibly hard to spot and even harder to determine what it was. Upon closer inspection, it did appear to be some kind of Bug type or at least a Bug-like design.

The next sneaky reveal that was removed from the Japanese version of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer came from the Tera Raid Battle section. In the background of the American version of the trailer, eagle-eyed fans could spot something far off in the distance.

According to PoryLeeks, it looked like a pre-evolved form of Armarouge or Ceruledge. Armarouge is more likely, given the color of the hard-to-see Pocket Monster. Again, this is unconfirmed, but it certainly does have a similar color palette and design.

PoryLeeks @pory_leeks Unidentified symbols on the map in game, I wonder what they mean ? #PokemonScarletViolet Unidentified symbols on the map in game, I wonder what they mean ?#PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/OG0skfSTQY

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mini-map houses a few icons of creatures unrevealed so far. They look detailed, instead of appearing as the more generic Pokemon images that players would see in older games.

The first of these looks like a white mouse with big ears, the second is a green parrot with a white chest, and the third is a bit of a mystery. Oddly enough, it looks like a block of salt or perhaps tofu or sugar.

Austin John Plays on Twitter also revealed a few stills from the trailers side-by-side to prove that they were not in the Japanese trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It officially confirmed that the two regions received slightly different versions of the trailer.

Austin John Plays @AustinJohnPlays The JP Trailer has the Sunflora running at a very smooth animation compared to the choppy US/UK Trailer. This makes me think the English footage MIGHT HAVE been captured on an older build BEFORE the leaked pokemon were removed. The JP Trailer has the Sunflora running at a very smooth animation compared to the choppy US/UK Trailer. This makes me think the English footage MIGHT HAVE been captured on an older build BEFORE the leaked pokemon were removed. https://t.co/KN336RoQfd

It’s also worth noting that the Japanese trailer runs at a higher frame rate and has better lighting effects. This could mean that the footage used for the Japanese trailer is newer. While this does not mean that the monsters shown were removed from the game, it does appear to be clearly different footage in at least a few instances.

What this video appears to show is that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Japanese trailer is on a newer game build, while the English version is slightly older. Those leaked Pokemon may have been removed from the game entirely, or they simply did not happen to show up in the Japanese build at the time of recording.

Fans will simply have to wait and see what arrives after future announcements, as the November 18, 2022 release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet draws closer.

