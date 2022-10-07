Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Farigiraf, with unique abilities and design

The Pokemon Company has released an all-new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games and even included a new evolution for an old fan-favorite creature. Watchers witnessed the debut of Farigiraf, the evolution of Girafarig, in the Paldea region.

Much like its predecessor, Farigiraf is a Normal/Psychic-type species. However, it is incredibly different when it comes to appearance and battle abilities.

The brain-possessing tail the creature once had as a Girafarig has become Sympatico with its head, and the two minds have bonded in psychic power.

Farigiraf also features an elongated neck, much like the real-world giraffe it takes its likeness from. It even sports a darker orange coat compared to its previous form.

What we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Farigiraf so far

Information released for Farigiraf on the franchise's official site (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Farigiraf was revealed in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the community doesn't know all of the details yet.

Fortunately, Game Freak has published the creature's preliminary information. It is called the Long Neck Pokemon, much like Girafarig, and possesses some intriguing abilities that are new to the franchise.

Both the abilities that Farigiraf can possess are new arrivals in the Generation IX games. For example, Cud Chew allows its user to devour a berry more than once. After a berry is eaten, a species with Cud Chew can consume the berry a second time at the end of its next turn. It will then benefit from all the effects the berry would normally imbue.

Even more interesting for some trainers is Armor Tail. This inherent ability allows Farigiraf to keep its opponent from using Priority Moves. These attacks are those that take priority over other moves no matter what their user's Speed stat is. Examples include Quick Attack, Helping Hand, Extreme Speed, and Detect, among others.

It isn't yet clear what Farigiraf's stats will look like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the early revelation of its abilities certainly evokes some interesting ideas about how it might perform in battle.

Furthermore, as a Normal/Psychic-type creature, Farigiraf will only possess two elemental weaknesses. It should be kept away from Bug and Dark-type moves but should otherwise perform well against other elemental types.

The inclusion of Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also has a symbolic attachment connected to it. Specifically, this species is a sign that Game Freak hasn't discarded the notion of re-examining previously-released Pokemon.

Since the 1999 debut of Pokemon Gold and Silver, Girafarig has remained unchanged in its core capacity for decades. Providing the species an evolution in 2022 shows that fan-favorite creatures still have the potential to step into the spotlight.

Hopefully, Game Freak will release additional details in the upcoming months leading up to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Though these revelations may not come through another trailer, perhaps interviews via Serebii.net or other reputable community sites may emerge.

Even if more information isn't forthcoming, Farigiraf has taken the franchise's fans by storm on social media, with many players declaring their love for the Long Neck Pokemon.

This outpouring of love surely bodes well for Farigiraf. It may just become one of the most adored creatures for the foreseeable future of the Pocket Monsters franchise.

Poll : 0 votes