"Finally Girafarig get some love": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans excited about details in latest trailer

Game Freak and The Pokemon Company recently released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it featured a new evolution for Generation II creature Girafarig. Farigiraf was unveiled during the trailer, and the community has come out in support of the new species.

The Long Neck Pokemon has remained unchanged since its release in the Gold/Silver/Crystal games. However, it appears Game Freak has decided to give it some well-deserved attention.

Details on Farigiraf are light, but the Normal/Psychic species has received plenty of praise for its inverted appearance and potential battle capabilities. Redditor Omer1698 remarked:

"Finally Girafarig get (sic) some love".

Fans react to Farigiraf's inclusion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Farigiraf's introduction inPokemon Scarlet and Violet has created quite the buzz on social media (Image via Game Freak)

From its lore and battle capabilities to its appearance and palindrome name, Farigiraf has been welcomed with open arms by the Pokemon community.

Some trainers speculated that the creature would have interesting applications in a fight due to its intriguing typing and its potential to possess Armor Tail.

In a Reddit post by community member Amiibofan101, players expressed their excitement to capture and/or evolve the Pokemon once they set foot in the Paldea region.

A subreddit called r/Farigiraf has even been dedicated to the creature. Though the subreddit only has a few posts at the moment, it may just become a congregation area for Farigiraf's current and future fans.

Fan art was even posted to commemorate the species' introduction in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing just how popular it has become in a very short amount of time. Community-sourced art has also appeared in other subreddits, including speculation as to what Farigiraf's Terastallized form might be.

There was also plenty of analysis of Farigiraf's abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Cud Chew and Armor Tail.

Cud Chew is a new ability introduced in the Generation IX titles. It allows a Pokemon to eat a berry a second time at the end of its next turn whenever a berry is initially consumed.

Meanwhile, Armor Tail prevents opponents from using Priority Moves, which are moves that always strike first, like Quick Attack, Extreme Speed, or Helping Hand.

Game Freak's decision to drop a trailer for a new species like Farigiraf was well-timed. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are fast approaching with a November 18, 2022 release date, and fans have been clamoring for every bit of information they can get in the lead-up.

Hopefully, the debut of Farigiraf is just the tip of the iceberg, and the developers unveil more exciting species before the games officially arrive.

It's somewhat surprising to see a Generation II creature like Girafarig receive attention after so many years. However, it's a welcome sign from Game Freak and The Pokemon Company that they haven't given up on many fan favorites.

Who knows what other new evolutions may emerge for existing creatures in the Paldea region? Only time will tell, and the franchise's community will be ready to sound off when new developments arise.

Poll : 0 votes