10 unconfirmed species players will love to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the release date of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet getting closer with each passing day, players have started discussing which creatures they want to return with the latest title. This has brought some much-needed attention to some of the lesser-appreciated pocket monsters as well as drumming up some hype in the process.

This thread of speculation comes after Reddit user u/Great-Ad-8388 posted to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit asking fellow users about which creatures they hope will make a return. Many on this thread appear to have similar thoughts as to who they wish to see in their latest Pokemon journey.

10 fan-favorite pocket monsters that should appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Sawsbuck

Starting off strong is the poster child of the Reddit thread, Sawsbuck. This Pokemon, and its pre-evolved form, Deerling, had the interesting trait of having different visual appearances depending on the season they were encountered in. However, they have yet to make an appearance since the sixth generation of the franchise.

This may have to do with the fact that the game mechanic of seasons has not been present in Pokemon titles since the fifth generation. This would leave a majority of Deerling and Sawsbuck's forms unused and thus wouldn't be as cool to see in any game since.

Nevertheless, users in the thread agree that the return of the seasonal tree deer is long overdue and would be interesting to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

2) Ampharos

Ampharos as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ampharos is a Pokemon many want to see make a comeback in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and it would make sense given the game's geography. Having a wide, open field with Mareep grazing freely being overseen by Ampharos would be a spectacle to behold in an open-world game like the newest Pokemon titles.

3) Greninja

Greninja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A fan-favorite in general, users will be hard-pressed to find a fan who does not want to see Greninja make an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After receiving its Battle Bond form in the seventh generation, Greninja has yet to make an appearance. Many fans believe its time for a change.

4) Bellsprout

Bellsprout as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A surprising choice to say the least, fans on Reddit appear to want to see the return of one of the original Grass-types, Bellsprout. The last time that it made an appearance in a game that was not a remake was in Pokemon X and Y as a horde encounter. Trainers think it's time Game Freak lets Bellsprout out of the vault to stretch its roots once more.

5) Gogoat

Gogoat as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gogoat has seemingly been lost to time. Having made only one appearance in the franchse with Pokemon X and Y, fans are craving for the chance to add this pocket monster to their team once again in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Given Gogoat's reputation for being the first Ride Pokemon in the franchise, it may not be too unreasonable to assume that players can ride one in the new titles if it makes the cut.

6) Feraligatr

Feraligatr as it appears in Pokemon Battle Revolution (Image via YouTube/False Swipe Gaming)

After Cyndaquil's appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the community appears to have been struck with Johto Fever. With Hisuian pocket monsters making a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Typhlosion is teased to be returning. This has led many to wish for the return of Feraligatr.

While the topic of a regional variant may be out of the question, having the option to even add the standard one to a team would be a nice idea.

7) Meganium

Meganium as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a similar vein, trainers also long for the return of Johto's Grass Starter, Meganium. While less beloved than Typhlosion or Feraligatr, Meganium undisputably still has its dedicated fan base.

Being on the front cover of New Pokemon Snap, many players have had their love of the friendly dinosaur rekindled.

8) Slaking

Slaking as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slaking has not really been mentioned in the thread due to its fan community or how it would fit the region's theme. Rather, fans want to see Slaking make a comeback to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to the possibilities it has in the game's competitive scene following the release of Galarian Weezing.

As many experienced players know, Slaking has some of the best stats out of any Normal-type Pokemon. This is evened out by its ability, Truant, which only allows it to attack every other turn. Pair this with Galarian Weezing's Neutralizing Gas ability, a technique that negates the ability of every other Pokmon on the field, and you have the recipe for a battling menace.

9) Golisopod

Golisopod as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golisopod has been one of the most beloved Bug-types since its debut in the seventh generation. Due to its interesting design as well as being used by the leader of the evil team, it has been requested to return to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since the game's reveal.

Given Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's seaside regions that have been showcased, having an aquatic bug like Wimpod and Golisopod would be very fitting.

10) Garchomp

Garchomp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a desert area confirmed to be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many fans want to see the return of Game Freak's favorite land shark. Ever since its debut, Garchomp has been available in every generation of the main series and fans want to see this trend continue.

Hopefully, the wishes of these fans will come true as more information comes out regarding the upcoming titles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far