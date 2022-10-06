5 major highlights from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's "Jump into a Paldean Journey" trailer

On October 6, 2022, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet received a new trailer. A great deal of information is packed into the 14-minute video, where gamers get to look into the lives of a variety of different Pokemon trainers. Each focused on a different aspect or facet of the world, from treasure hunting to trying to overcome Team Star.

Fans got to learn more about Terastallizing and the actual world they’ll be living in when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet go live later this year. Pokemon trainers have much to be excited about, from single-player content to group battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet revealed significant information about the upcoming game

1) Girafarig now evolves into Firagrif

Initially, Girafarig, the Normal/Psychic “Long Neck Pokemon,” did not evolve. At least not in any previous games since it first debuted in Generation II. However, something’s different about the Paldea region. In the video, a Pokemon trainer made a Link Trade out worldwide and received a Girafarig.

After evolving and fighting a Venonat, Girafarig suddenly evolved! Its tail became its head, and it began to wear the black, sharp-toothed tail as a hat! The Girafarig evolved into Firagarif and took on a slightly taller body with an orange tone. This was also used to show off how much the Pokedex expanded. You can now see pictures of the Pokemon and more detailed information about them.

Gin @Gin180400 I MUST GET IT! IT'S FINALLY A PROPER GIRAFFE



#pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet GIRAFARIG EVOLVES!!!! FIRAGARIF LOOKS SOOOO COOLI MUST GET IT! IT'S FINALLY A PROPER GIRAFFE GIRAFARIG EVOLVES!!!! FIRAGARIF LOOKS SOOOO COOL ❤️ I MUST GET IT! IT'S FINALLY A PROPER GIRAFFE#pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/CGAyjTjhFH

Category: Long Neck Pokémon

Type: Normal/Psychic

Height: 10'6" (3.2 m)

Weight: 352.7 lbs. (160 kg)

Ability: Cud Chew / Armor Tail

2) Terastylizing was further detailed - Wild Pokemon, and Tera Blast move

Terastallizing was a big part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer. The video showed some Pokemon battling in their Terastallized forms, but that’s not new. What is new, however, is that it was confirmed that Wild Pokemon could come with any of the 18 Pokemon typings as their Tera Form.

This makes each Wild Pokemon a potentially new and exciting experience and allows further customization. Players can get a Haunter, for example, who has the Grass or Dragon Tera Type. This changes how the Pokemon looks in its new form, but it also has access to a new power based on this.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!



Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in



pkmn.news/PaldeanAdventu… Every journey begins with a single step!Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in #PokemonScarletViolet Every journey begins with a single step! 🌄Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in #PokemonScarletViolet! ❤💜 pkmn.news/PaldeanAdventu… https://t.co/0xhqD5c1dt

Tera Blast is a new move revealed during the trailer. It deals damage when the wielder is Terastallized and will deal damage based on the Pokemon’s Tera Type. It is also a Physical move if the user has a higher Attack stat and a Special move if the Pokemon has a higher Special Attack.

3) A TM crafter was revealed in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer

One of the trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet found the Technical Machine - TM Machine. It allowed the Pokemon trainer to craft their own TMs or trade-in materials for League Points. League Points is a resource also used in creating these devices in Pokemon.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks BUT you can craft them in Pokémon Centers :)



Using the new 'TM Machine' BUT you can craft them in Pokémon Centers :)Using the new 'TM Machine' https://t.co/MzDRBz43yz

The UI shows the trainer’s roster and several TMs listed by number. These are crafted via League Points and through items that Pokemon drop after the battle. All Pokemon Centers have these machines. It’s a great way to ensure your team has whatever move you need, provided you have the materials.

4) Picnics can contain Pokemon eggs

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, players could camp out with their Pokemon, cook them meals, and play with them. You can scrub the exhausted Pokemon down to ensure they’re clean and happy during these times and make sandwiches to eat with your team.

What a great surprise in the picnic basket! (Image via The Pokemon Company)

They can also punt a soccer ball around to help them get rid of some excess energy after all the battling and exploring. One important detail that should be known is that in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the picnic baskets can occasionally contain Pokemon eggs! This rarity is unknown, but it’s certainly a new way to 'catch ‘em all.'

5) Tera Raid Battles were expanded on

Similar to the Dyna MAX battles in Sword and Shield, Tera Raid Battles were highlighted. These are multiplayer battles where a group of trainers team up to face off with a powerful Terastallized Pokemon. The video showed a rare Chancey that had the Ghost typing.

Players battle together and have to defeat this Pokemon within a set time limit. If a Pokemon gets KOed, it will return after a few turns. Players can use Cheer Moves instead of attacking, which buff allies. It is useful if you do not have an instrumental attack.

PLDH @PLDHnet Pokémon @Pokemon



The game’s about to change in



#PokemonVG players, this one’s for you.The game’s about to change in #PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonVG players, this one’s for you. The game’s about to change in #PokemonScarletViolet! ❤️💜 https://t.co/9n3fENQlje By the way, the music in the new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer is the Tera Raid Battle theme composed by Toby Fox! twitter.com/Pokemon/status… By the way, the music in the new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer is the Tera Raid Battle theme composed by Toby Fox! twitter.com/Pokemon/status…

Afterward, you can also try to catch the Pokemon, giving players a shot at a rare, potentially powerful addition to their team.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are dropping on November 18, 2022, and this recent video was only a brief teaser into what players can expect in the new Paldea region.

Poll : 0 votes