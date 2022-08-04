What are the Terastral forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

More new details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed at the Pokemon Presents livestream on Wednesday.

The upcoming open-world RPGs from Game Freak are still a few months away, but fan hype is rising each day.

The latest showcase didn't just highlight more Pokemon and NPCs for players to encounter but also some new mechanics. One of these mechanics is called Terastallization.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Terastal phenomenon offers a new way to spice up battles

Terastallization transforms the target Pokemon into a gemstone version, boosting its powers and sometimes even typing. It is in the same vein as specific mechanics from previous games, like Dynamaxing from Pokemon Sword & Shield. This phenomenon is found only in the Paldea region and makes its denizen critters shine and glimmer like gems.

When a Pokemon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above their head like a crown, and the body glistens like a cut gemstone. The Terastal energy that seeps from the ground of the Paldea region is believed to be involved in the phenomenon.

Many details remain unclear, but Professor Sada and Professor Turo — the new professors this time around — are researching this mystery.

Pokemon can Terastallize once per battle. The transformation will last until the battle ends.

The Tera Jewel and the luster on the creature’s body will differ depending on its type. Each Pokemon also has a Tera type. This Tera Type is inactive until it Terastallizes, at which time the Pokemon's default type will change to its Tera Type. For example, some Eevee will have a Normal Tera Type, but others have a Flying Tera Type.

When a Terastallized Pokemon uses a move that matches its Tera Type and at least one of its original types, the boost to that move’s power is drastically increased. This brings to mind the Z Crystals from Pokemon Sun & Moon. However, the recharge mechanic ensures it is not overpowered or abused.

All creatures in Paldea can utilize this mechanic, but they require a Tera Orb to do so. Once used in battle, these Orbs lose their power temporarily and must be recharged. This can be achieved by touching crystals scattered around Paldea or visiting a Pokemon center.

What are the latest games in the Pokemon series about?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet invite players to explore the expansive Paldea region, home to two reptilian legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Players control a young budding trainer who can choose between three different narratives to play through simultaneously.

As usual, there will be trainers to battle against, new monsters to catch and evolve, and a seamless, freeform open world to explore without any restrictions. Battles are once again turn-based, as players build an ideal party to take down the opposition by utilizing elemental weaknesses.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

