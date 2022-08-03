All new Pokemon and characters confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The latest Pokemon Presents showcase dropped more new details about the latest installment in Nintendo's popular monster taming franchise. The new footage revealed a wealth of exciting details for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, ranging from new Pokemon characters to previously unseen mechanics. Speaking of the former, it is clearly no surprise as Paldea is a brand new region.

As expected, there are quite a few new monsters as well as regional variants of familiar critters. Fortunately, on the NPC side, there is variety as well. The article below will detail everything that was revealed recently.

Here's a look at all the newly unveiled Pokemon

1) Fidough

A-dough-rable, isn't it? (Images via Nintendo)

Fidough is a puppy Pokemon, clearly inspired by bakery goods or more specifically, bread, and certainly looks like a 'bread dog'. Interestingly, its breath is said to contain yeast, making it a handy partner for baking tasty treats.

Category: Puppy Pokémon

Type: Fairy

Height: 1'

Weight: 24 lbs.

Ability :Own Tempo

2) Paldean Wooper

The underrated amphibian gets a new makeover in Paldea (Images via Nintendo)

Unlike their traditional counterparts, Paldean Woopers have adjusted to living in hardy bogs and swamps where clear water is not available. As such, their bodies have developed a poisonous film to help them survive.

Category: Poison Fish Pokémon

Type: Ground/Poison

Height: 1'4"

Weight: 24.3 lbs.

Ability :Poison Point/Water Absorb

3) Cetitan

It may not look like it, but this is a whale-based design (Image via Nintendo)

This ferocious creature can be found in the Tundra region of Paldea. With a strong body to support its massive size and multiple horns for both offense and defense, these monsters are not to be messed around with.

Category: Terra Whale Pokémon

Type: Ice

Height: 14'9"

Weight: 1,543.2 lbs.

Ability: Thick Fat / Slush Rush

Which new NPCs make an appearance in the game?

1) Clavell

Meet the director (Image via Nintendo)

He acts as the director of a massive academy in Paldea, and since the player is a new student, he will teach them many things about the school. He can be strict, but can also be kind. Furthermore, he seems to be a friend of Professor Sada and Professor Turo.

2) Jacq

One of the teachers at the academy (Image via Nintendo)

Mr. Jacq is the homeroom teacher at the academy the player attends and also teaches biology. As expected, he is very knowledgeable about Pokémon biology and is the developer of the Pokédex app for the Rotom Phone. With a slightly airheaded side to him, he sometimes loses himself in his research.

3) Penny

Penny is a fellow classmate at the academy (Image via Nintendo)

A young student in the same grade as the player character, Penny is a seemingly introverted character. She has a somewhat shy personality, and for some reason, doesn’t seem to come to the academy very often. She is especially fond of her fluffy Eevee bag and always has it on her back.

4) Grusha

Grusha battles with ice Pokemon (Image via Nintendo)

Grusha used to be a professional snowboarder, but he is now the Gym Leader of the Glaseado Gym full-time. He is an Ice-type specialist who has a Cetitan as his partner. He is usually coolheaded, but when battles get heated, he starts displaying the emotions that he usually keeps pushed down.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is headed to the Nintendo Switch exclusively. Explore the open world of Paldea at your own pace when the latest RPG entry from developer Game Freak drops on November 18, 2022.

