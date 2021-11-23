How to get Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rotom is just one of several fan favorites trainers will get to see again in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In recent years, Rotom has become one of the more popular Pokemon. It was morphed into a Pokedex for its appearance in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Pokemon Unite players also have been fighting over Rotoms and diving goals soon after.

Rotom has always had a special encounter method in each Generation IV game, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different.

Electric and Ghost-type Pokemon found in the Old Chateau

Fans who’ve played through the Generation IV games will know that Rotom is found in the Old Chateau. The same is true for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with the only difference being that it’s a post-game encounter.

Players do pass by the Old Chateau when they go through Eterna Forest. After beating Gardenia and getting access to Cut, players can enter the Old Chateau and explore a bit. Without the National Dex, though, they can’t trigger the Rotom encounter.

After beating the Elite Four, what trainers will want to do is head to the Old Chateau, walk up the stairs and head through the doorway in the center of the second floor.

From there, players will see a series of rooms, all with different eerie items in them. One of these rooms will be right in front of them. To find Rotom, players need to walk to the room that is directly to the left of the one in front of them.

Inside this room is an old TV, and interacting with this TV will trigger the Rotom encounter, just like in the old Generation IV games. This is also a night encounter, so trainers will need to make sure it’s past 8:00 pm local time.

Trees need to be cut to access the Old Chateau (Image via The Pokemon Company)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One important thing that players should keep in mind is that Rotom will be at level 15. After beating the Elite Four, most teams will have Pokemon that are level 60 or more. Trainers will want to bring a lower level Pokemon to make sure they can catch Rotom easily.

Edited by Siddharth Satish