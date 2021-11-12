What Legendary Pokemon are in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be releasing very soon, and the game is already boasting quite a number of Legendary Pocket Monsters.

Of course, the original Generation IV games had their fair share of Legendary Pokemon. As they’ve established with other remakes, though, Pokemon likes to allow trainers to catch legendaries that weren’t in their original games. Pokemon ORAS in particular had just about every Legendary in the series and these new remakes might be continuing the trend.

Generation IV remakes feature several Legendary Pokemon

There appear to be two types of Legendary Pokemon that trainers can catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are those that are caught through playing the game normally and those that are unlocked through Ramanas Park after defeating the Elite Four.

The legendaries most gamers will likely be familiar with are the mascots: Dialga and Palkia. Both of these Pokemon share a Dragon-typing, although Dialga is part Steel-type and Palkia is part Water-type. They each get a strong signature move; Roar of Time and Spacial Rend respectively.

Generation IV is also known for the Lake Trio (Azelf, Uxie and Mespirit), and they will be making a return in these remakes. Each of these mons rest in one of the three lakes of the Sinnoh region. All three of them are Psychic-type and all have the Levitate ability.

Of course, they aren’t without their differences. Uxie is slower, but has really strong defenses. Azelf is the more offensive of the trio, whereas Mespirit has more of an even stat spread.

As of now, those are the only confirmed legendaries that will be found in the normal playthrough of the game. Still, there will likely be some of the legendaries found in the original Gen IV games like Heatran, Giratina, Darkrai, etc.

Ramanas Park seems to be in a similar location to Pal Park (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As shown in a recent trailer, Ramanas Park will also house Legendary and Mythical Pokemon for trainers to catch. So far, only legendaries from the first three generations have been revealed. The full list of these legendaries is as follows:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Ho-oh

Lugia

Rayquaza

Most of these legendaries, however, are version exclusive. Ho-oh and the Generation II legendary beasts will be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, whereas Lugia and the legendary birds will be in Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Mythical Pokemon can also be caught in Ramanas Park. Players with a save file of Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee can receive a Jirachi encounter. Players with a Pokemon Sword or Shield file on their Switch will also be rewarded with a Mew encounter.

