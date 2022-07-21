5 best Wii U exclusive games not present on Nintendo Switch to pick up before eShop discontinuation

The Nintendo Wii U era came to an end even before the Nintendo Switch hybrid console was launched. The console renowned for having a controller with a screen fell prey to poor marketing and lack of support from third-party developers. This in turn led to poor reception from consumers, and subsequently, low sales.

Despite that, the platform still has a selection of great games for Nintendo Wii U owners to enjoy. In fact, many of them haven't yet made it over to the Switch, like, say, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, or Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. Considering the Big N aims to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop services next year, now would be a good time to grab these games.

These Nintendo Wii U exclusive games are some of the highlights on the system

1) Xenoblade Chronicles X

After humanity is forced to flee planet Earth due to its destruction, they crashland on the uncharted planet Mira. Calling it home and establishing a new civilization under the banner of the New Los Angeles colony, players join the BLADE group to protect civilians from hostile alien forces.

2015's Xenoblade Chronicles X doesn't just veer away from the main numbered entry, but also embraces a more realistic visual style, at least compared to the anime esthetic of the other titles in the series.

While the iconic seamless open world and auto-attack party-based combat has been retained, new elements have been introduced, such as giant pilotable mechs called Skells. Exploration is key, with the world featuring a variety of fauna and biomes.

2) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

The iconic yet controversial 2002 GameCube game received a facelift when it was overhauled for Wii U back in 2013.

In a departure from other entries, most of The Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker takes palce across a vast blue ocean. Set in a post-apocalyptic Hyrule, hero Link must embark on a journey to defeat the evil sorcerer Ganon and save his sister.

As a successor to the 3Ddesign introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker also features dungeons to explore and has item-based progression. The Wii U remaster features several improvements, including a brand new lighting model, gamepad-mapped inventory for seamless access, and a photo mode.

3) Paper Mario: Color Splash

One of the most underrated games on Nintendo's equally underrated console, Paper Mario: Color Splash is a worthy entry in the beloved RPG series. Released in 2016, this crafty adventure sees Mario travel to Prism Island to investigate reports of colors being drained from reality.

As such, he must track down six Big Paint Stars, each located in a different area. Players have to use the paint mechanic to bring back lost color and partake in a card-based battle system to unleash on enemies.

The game allows players to explore the vibrant crafts-inspired world to discover secrets, engage in humorous exchanges, and smartly utilize Thing Cards in combat to dish out massive damage.

4) Yoshi's Woolly World

The Wii U received its own rendition of Nintendo's adorable Yoshi spin-off series. The first home console title in the series since 1997's Yoshi's Story on the Nintendo 64, Yoshi's Woolly World is another game that utilizes real-world objects for its visual style - this time, it is yarn.

The evil Magikoopa Kamek returns to cause mischief, turning all Yoshis into helpless bundles of yarn. To save them, players must traverse colorful 2.5D sidecroller levels while collecting beads and other collectibles. It also received a port to the Nintendo 3DS called Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World.

5) Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Improving upon the Nintendo Wii original, monster Hunter 3 Ultimate is an enhanced port of Monster Hunter Tri. With twice the amount of monsters to slay, HD graphics, and more content, developer Capcom pulls no punches with this one.

Players explore various biomes for ferocious beasts, take them down to harvest for resources that can be turned into new and improved weapons and armor. It is also one of the very few entries in the Monster Hunter series to feature underwater combat. While the game has been outclassed by newer entries, it is a great experience for Wii U owners, nonetheless.

