Since its release in 2011, the Nintendo 3DS has accumulated a sizable collection of video game titles for players to enjoy. However, Horror is a genre for which the platform isn't usually recognized since the market is very devoid. Nintendo is not really recognized for horror or anything with themes and environments that are regarded as too sophisticated.

However, many of the finest horror games on the 3DS have sadly gone unnoticed. This might be due to the 3DS's broad age category and target demographic, or it could just be that players connect horror with Nintendo very little and that they didn't check if they had any decent horror games on the system.

Here are the 5 best Nintendo 3DS horror games

5) Corpse Party

Publishers: XSEED Games, MAGE-X, 5Pb., Marvelous

Corpse Party is a vintage video game that has been remade and ported several times to different platforms over the years. A recreation of the video game was released for the Nintendo 3DS, which featured a number of additional characters and an enhanced storyline.

The kid spends his last day in his school with his friends and instructor as he prepares to leave the school and transfer. To keep their connections healthy and strong, they arrange for a pleasant ceremony that transports all of the kids and teachers to another world.

Players will have to start on a mission to stay calm and escape with their lives after being trapped in a wicked school inhabited by the souls of its deceased pupils. Players will have to unravel the mysteries of this otherworldly school and the killings that occurred there years ago in order to find a way out.

4) Spirit Camera

Publisher: Nintendo

Spirit Camera: The Cursed Memoir is a game from the Fatal Frame series in which players utilize the camera on their Nintendo 3DS. Both the player's reality and an antique Japanese house are a part of the gameplay. The game is based on a cursed book that is claimed to take the player's face.

The game, like Fatal Frame, requires solving riddles and photographing ghosts in order to explore its eerie plot and escape alive.

Spirits will spawn around the player at certain moments throughout the game, prompting them to take out their 3DS and use the camera feature to observe and fight them.

3) Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Publisher: Nintendo

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is more of a family-friendly horror game. Next Level Games created Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, an action-adventure video game. This game serves as a follow-up to Luigi's Mansion, which was released in 2001 for the Nintendo GameCube.

Players will discover that Luigi has been tasked with finding all of King Boo's broken Dark Moon parts. However, since the Dark Moon has been destroyed, all of the formerly pleasant ghosts have become antagonistic, prompting Luigi to catch them with his unique vacuum cleaner.

2) Resident Evil: Revelations

Publisher: Capcom

When it comes to survival horror, Resident Evil is a classic series. While the game also has multiple major iterations and spin-offs throughout the years, only a handful have made it to the Nintendo 3DS. Resident Evil: Revelations is one of those games.

The game has been released on a variety of platforms. It is important to note that this story takes place within the Resident Evil main plot timeframe, specifically between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. Players will handle Resident Evil characters Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they hunt down a bioterrorist group and prevent them from contaminating the oceans with a virus in the game.

1) Creeping Terror

Publisher: Aksys Games

Creeping Terror is a true gem, and it's a well-hidden game on the platform with just over 100 reviews on the 3DS Eshop. While this game might need some visual enhancements, its near lo-fi appearance and feel contribute to the mounting terror.

In Creeping Terror, players must withstand a killer's pursuit while being imprisoned within a dilapidated mansion. Players control the main character, and how they play the game determines how many of their companions survive.

Edited by Mayank Shete