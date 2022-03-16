Capcom will allow Resident Evil players to transfer saves across different console generations

In recent years, the Resident Evil franchise has made quite the comeback. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard was hailed as a huge step forward, and Resident Evil Village followed suit last year. The complete remakes of RE2 and RE3 were similarly received positively, and the series appears to be in better shape than it has ever been.

Following this success, Capcom has announced that RE 2, RE 3, and RE 7 will all be upgraded for current-gen systems. For the PS5 version, these titles will have ray tracing, higher frame rates, 3D audio support, as well as support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Additionally, anyone who already owns these titles will be able to get a free digital upgrade. Capcom has now released further information that will excite existing owners even more.

Players may utilize their existing saves on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7

According to the official Resident Evil Twitter account, fans will be able to transfer their save data from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to the enhanced editions.

It also indicates that DLC from RE 7's gold edition, such as Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and End of Zoe, would be transferred over. Fans may play as Chris Redfield in the Not A Hero DLC for RE7, which is available to all users for free.

Capcom hasn't mentioned how the save transfer will work exactly, but Xbox fans can rest easy knowing it'll be done through Smart Delivery. Sony has been criticized for its perplexing save-transfer system, which requires users to download both the PS4 and PS5 versions of a game. It's gotten to the point where some developers aren't even providing a way to move saves across the two devices.

The improved versions of these games will be released later this year, while Capcom continues to work on numerous more RE titles. RE Village DLC and RE:Verse multiplayer-focused DLC have already been announced, and various speculations imply that Capcom is working on a full remake of RE4.

Given the positive reaction and sales of the remakes of RE2 and RE3, it seems logical to give RE4 the same treatment, and Capcom may be doing just that.

Edited by Danyal Arabi