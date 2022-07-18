Will cyberpunk cat game "Stray" come to Nintendo Switch? Exploring announced systems and previous trends

Ever since Stray's reveal back at PlayStation's Future of Gaming event in 2020, Annapurna Interactive's debut title has caught everyone's attention. After all, not many games let players control an adorable cat. The upcoming exploration-driven adventure will be released soon, so fans have some queries about it.

Like, is the game coming to the Nintendo Switch platform? Given the popularity of indie games on the hybrid console, it is not unexpected to see more popular titles make the jump across systems.

Even though Nintendo fans are looking forward to this refreshing experience, they will not be able to access it via the handheld Switch.

Stray will not be launched for Nintendo Switch, future release unannounced so far

STRAY is coming to PS5, PS4, and Steam on July 19.

So far, Stray has only been confirmed for three platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. So no, the game is not on the portable system - not yet, at least.

Nintendo Switch is no stranger to late ports. Seeing that the only console platform the game is on is PlayStation, it could be a timed console-exclusive indie release. The Switch has its own share of such games. As such, the title might eventually make its way to other systems.

There is also the question of whether the game will be technically feasible on Nintendo's system. Plenty of ports from third-party studios have been relatively subpar, with a low resolution image and/or suboptimal performance.

However, there have been cases where developers have emerged with incredibly impressive ports that raise the bar for what is possible on the ARM-based Tegra X1 device. So, fans will have to wait and keep an eye out for this one.

What is Stray about?

Stray is set in a futuristic forgotten city where robots thrive, living ordinary lives. A stray cat finds itself separated from its family and must traverse this mysterious sandbox cityscape to find a way to return to its kin.

The title is developed by BlueTwelve Studios and features third-person gameplay as the furry animal traverses sci-fi environments. These range from neon-lit streets and dimly-lit alleyways to overgrown tunnels and industrial complexes. It's an urban playground for flexing the cat's parkour and puzzle solving skills for progression.

Players will eventually encounter a helpful drone called B-12 that will tag along with them. Since the cat cannot speak, the tiny robot will be crucial in communicating with the denizens of this urban world.

Many of the robots that will be encountered will be helpful, and will provide background details about the city and related matters. And yet, danger will be found lurking around as well, in the form of hostile creatures that will try to attack the cat on sight.

fast travel as a cat

In such scenarios, players will find themselves on the run from hordes of small enemies that can latch onto the cat. Throughout the journey, they will gain new abilities that will aid them in solving problems. In the case of dangerous parasites, B-12 can be upgraded with a beam of light that will vaporize the lethal critters.

Stray will launch on July 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 & 5. Players can find more about the title from Sportskeeda's review, which is set to drop soon.

