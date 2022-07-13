Nintendo announces Kirby's Dream Buffet, a brand new multiplayer spin-off: Release date and more

Nintendo recently dropped a brand new surprise for fans of one of their beloved platformer series: Kirby. Called Kirby's Dream Buffet, it is an entirely new multiplayer spin-off. Taking place across delicious food-themed landscapes, it is a 4-player gluttonous romp of chaos.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities.Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! #NintendoSwitch Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities. Get ready, Kirby’s Dream Buffet launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop this summer! #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/mlhp5sWnfQ

It is scheduled for release later in 2022. The game has caught many fans off-guard, and there is certainly mounting anticipation for it.

Diving into Kirby's Dream Buffet from Nintendo

The biggest Kirby wins (Image via Nintendo)

Eagerly anticipating munching down the giant cake in front of him, Kirby finds himself shrunk in size by a seemingly magical fork. This is a lifetime opportunity as the charming pink puffball can eat away to his heart's content.

However, three other Kirbies also seem to have been shunk down. Four Krbies, each commanded by one player, must compete in courses to emerge victorious.

These are of several different types, featuring different hazards and objectives. For example, there are standard race courses, where players must roll their way collecting strawberries.

The more food collected, the larger Kirby becomes. Players must also fight in a closed arena, utilizing sheer weight to battle it out. He can also employ a variety of Copy Abilities. One of these turns him into a swirling cupcake that sucks in food.

Meanwhile, the other is a chocolate variant of the Rock ability from the main game, but with the added benefit of pushing away opponents.

While this has not yet been confirmed, it will likely support local and online play, similar to Big N's other multiplayer games. No information has been revealed about the pricing, but it will likely be on the lower end - it is a spin-off, after all.

The series' developer HAL Laboratory is developing Kirby's Dream Buffet, and fans can expect more details as the release date nears. Speaking of which:

Kirby's Dream Buffet release timeframe

Compete to emerge victorious (Image via Nintendo)

The publisher has revealed that it is coming in the Summer of 2022. The game is scheduled to be exclusively released on the Nintendo eShop. Unsurprisingly, it will also be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, just like all other entries in the franchise. This is also not the first time there have been spin-offs. Kirby's Air Ride (GameCube) and Kirby Fighters Deluxe (3DS) are some examples.

Traditionally, the series has been a 2D platformer, where the adorable protagonist traverses fantasy worlds, defeating enemies and devouring them to obtain new temporary powers. Some of the most popular entries being Kirby Super Star (Super NES), and the recently released Kirby & The Forgotten Land (Switch).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far