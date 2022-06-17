''Why would we need a spin-off?'' Fans divided over new Jon Snow sequel announcement

HBO is developing a sequel to the iconic Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Actor Kit Harington will reportedly reprise the role. Since the news emerged, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the upcoming HBO project, and many seem to have mixed opinions about it.
HBO's Jon Snow sequel to take place after the events of Game of Thrones
The Jon Snow sequel will reportedly take place after the events of Game of Thrones, leaving the door open for many characters from the original series to make appearances.
Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on the reported sequel. Many Jon Snow fans are excited about it. Meanwhile, others do not seem particularly enthusiastic about the idea, partly due to the mixed-to-negative reviews that the final season of Game of Thrones received.
Here's a look at some of the reactions to the new sequel on Twitter:
Game of Thrones' Jon Snow
Jon Snow is widely regarded as one of the most iconic characters on television, generating a global fanbase over the years.
Jon is Ned Stark's illegitimate son and is one of the most talked-about characters in the show. Numerous fan theories about his childhood and family have emerged over the years.
In the final season of Game of Thrones, Snow discovered that his real name was Aegon Targaryen. He was shocked to find out about his relationship with Daenerys. In the series finale, he was exiled to the Night's Watch and began a new life.
Actor Kit Harington has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance, garnering a massive fanbase. Harington has fetched a number of awards and accolades for his work on the show, including two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and many more.
About Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones is widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time. It has garnered a massive fan following across the globe and has become a part of pop culture over the years. Characters and lines from the show are frequently referenced by fans and in the media.
Adapted from George R. R. Martin's acclaimed novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, the show, set in the fictional Westeros and Essos, follows a complex storyline.
The series is noted for its shocking plot twists and explicit depictions of violence. Although the reception for the eighth season was largely negative, critics still consider the show one of the greatest of all time.
In 2016, Rolling Stone ranked it at number 12 on their list of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series continues to find a place on several publications' best-of-all-time lists.
Apart from garnering massive viewership, Game of Thrones has also fetched a number of awards and accolades over the years. These include seven American Film Institute Awards, eight Golden Globes, and many more.