''Why would we need a spin-off?'' Fans divided over new Jon Snow sequel announcement

HBO is developing a sequel to the iconic Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Kit Harington will reportedly reprise the role. Since the news emerged, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the upcoming HBO project, and many seem to have mixed opinions about it.

HBO's Jon Snow sequel to take place after the events of Game of Thrones

The Jon Snow sequel will reportedly take place after the events of Game of Thrones, leaving the door open for many characters from the original series to make appearances.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on the reported sequel. Many Jon Snow fans are excited about it. Meanwhile, others do not seem particularly enthusiastic about the idea, partly due to the mixed-to-negative reviews that the final season of Game of Thrones received.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the new sequel on Twitter:

💭 @haringtonthinkr OH MY GOD WE'RE GETTING JON SNOW BACK OH MY GOD WE'RE GETTING JON SNOW BACK https://t.co/ptsh9tCluk

Beyoncé is coming Paramore! @stuckiny2k_ Jon Snow gotta worry about that dragon that’s still alive it’s coming for revenge Jon Snow gotta worry about that dragon that’s still alive it’s coming for revenge https://t.co/mri6NvaaLh

N. @NonnyLand The ONLY WAY I could watch a Jon Snow sequel would be if he spends his days in absolute MISERY haunted by everything he did to Daenerys.

In that case yes, give me a whole season of him crying over her and killing himself at the end. The ONLY WAY I could watch a Jon Snow sequel would be if he spends his days in absolute MISERY haunted by everything he did to Daenerys. In that case yes, give me a whole season of him crying over her and killing himself at the end.

ً @maevemilley if this stupid jon snow sequel isn’t to redeem jonerys im going to kms in front of kit harington and change the trajectory of his life forever if this stupid jon snow sequel isn’t to redeem jonerys im going to kms in front of kit harington and change the trajectory of his life forever

paul @paulswhtn I literally have to watch that jon snow sequel show I’ve been a jon girl since the pilot I literally have to watch that jon snow sequel show I’ve been a jon girl since the pilot https://t.co/WIyVY2STkv

ken @originaIdany all of the daenerys stans gathering after hearing about the jon snow sequel

all of the daenerys stans gathering after hearing about the jon snow sequel https://t.co/0bn6KMyFR9

❤️‍🔥 @lovequinne i am about to do unspeakable horrors to the producers behind untitled jon snow sequel i am about to do unspeakable horrors to the producers behind untitled jon snow sequel https://t.co/4NVmiTdune

her satanic majesty @seulgismellark jon snow spin-off still won’t make him the face of got. that title belongs to her. jon snow spin-off still won’t make him the face of got. that title belongs to her. https://t.co/KBU6oFxIyS

Walt @Uber_Kryptonian If Jon Snow’s story is really going to continue, then I don’t want to see him taking any step back.



I would love to see Jon find himself on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, exploring a whole other side of the world, a new culture, and threats. Basically a Last Samurai meets 47 Ronin. If Jon Snow’s story is really going to continue, then I don’t want to see him taking any step back.I would love to see Jon find himself on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, exploring a whole other side of the world, a new culture, and threats. Basically a Last Samurai meets 47 Ronin. https://t.co/smNLilMXyl

Game of Thrones' Jon Snow

Jon Snow is widely regarded as one of the most iconic characters on television, generating a global fanbase over the years.

Jon is Ned Stark's illegitimate son and is one of the most talked-about characters in the show. Numerous fan theories about his childhood and family have emerged over the years.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Snow discovered that his real name was Aegon Targaryen. He was shocked to find out about his relationship with Daenerys. In the series finale, he was exiled to the Night's Watch and began a new life.

Actor Kit Harington has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance, garnering a massive fanbase. Harington has fetched a number of awards and accolades for his work on the show, including two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and many more.

About Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time. It has garnered a massive fan following across the globe and has become a part of pop culture over the years. Characters and lines from the show are frequently referenced by fans and in the media.

Adapted from George R. R. Martin's acclaimed novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire, the show, set in the fictional Westeros and Essos, follows a complex storyline.

The series is noted for its shocking plot twists and explicit depictions of violence. Although the reception for the eighth season was largely negative, critics still consider the show one of the greatest of all time.

In 2016, Rolling Stone ranked it at number 12 on their list of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series continues to find a place on several publications' best-of-all-time lists.

Apart from garnering massive viewership, Game of Thrones has also fetched a number of awards and accolades over the years. These include seven American Film Institute Awards, eight Golden Globes, and many more.

