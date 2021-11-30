What is George R. R. Martin’s net worth? The author reportedly begged HBO for 10 seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’

For anyone unfamiliar with the name, George R. R. Martin is the author of the epic A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was adapted into Game of Thrones.

George R. R. Martin had a considerably difficult career and could not catch a break for a long time. No publisher was willing to work with him at first. It was only with A Song of Ice and Fire that he rose to fame.

George R. R. Martin's Background, Net Worth, and HBO issues

George R. R. Martin was a great admirer of Tolkien's fantasy worlds and wanted to create something similar. He started with some half-baked ideas and chose to base his story on historical events like The War of the Roses and books like Ivanhoe and The Accursed Kings.

What resulted from the endevour was A Game of Thrones, the first novel in a series (A Song of Ice and Fire) that was later adapted into the hugely popular fantasy series, Game Of Thrones. Thus came the author's big break.

How much is the author worth?

George R. R. Martin has a net worth of roughly $120 million. With the television show and book sales, Martin earned around $25 million per year in recent times. He earned a paycheck of $15 million for every season of Game of Thrones, which means he has earned approximately $200 million in total from Game of Thrones alone. He also retains the potential to earn more with spin-offs and other works.

Despite having earned the status of celebrity author, Martin leads a somewhat modest lifestyle. He lives with his wife in one of their two homes in Santa Fe. Neither of the two houses that he owns are super luxurious, huge mansions. They are relatively modest for a celebrity with a net worth of $120 million. Martin prefers to eat at local barbecue joints and Mexican restaurants over expensive fine-dining. He drives a Mazda that he has had for a few years now. He leads a private lifestyle and avoids the spotlight.

In Santa Fe, Martin has purchased the Jean Cocteau Cinema and Coffee House which he restored completely, right down to the 35 mm projectors.

George R. R. Martin's dissatisfaction with HBO

George R. R. Martin has been open about his displeasure with HBO. The author wanted the show to run for 10 seasons in order to do his books justice.

Martin’s agent, Paul Haas, revealed that the author flew to New York City more than once to meet with the HBO CEO at the time, Richard Plepler, and persuade him to extend the show. Sadly, they wanted to move on to newer things. Martin still remains a tad spiteful about it.

The Game of Thrones universe is set to return with a prequel series, House of the Dragon. However, HBO hasn't announced an official release date, yet.

