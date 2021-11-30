“Remember how cool Oberyn was?” Destiny expresses frustration over 'Game of Thrones' ending

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Steven “Destiny” Bonnell II spoke at length about the disappointing end to HBO series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy-drama television series based on the works of American novelist George R.R. Martin. Destiny had previously revealed that he was a fan of the show.

However, during the recent livestream, he claimed that the ending to the series was very disappointing. The streamer spoke at length about one of his favorite characters but was overall disappointed with the way the series ended.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 'Game of Thrones'

Destiny not a fan of the Game of Thrones ending

Game of Thrones premiered in April 2011 and released 73 episodes over eight seasons. The series has an overall rating of 9.2 on IMDB. However, Season 8 was criticized by fans all over the world and did not receive the same kind of rating. The six episodes have an average IMDB rating of 6.3, with the series finale receiving a rating of just 4.

Streamer Destiny seemed to agree with viewers around the world, and claimed that the ending was “bad”:

Aah, f*ck. It was just, no, coz it was just so bad.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Season 8 of Game of Thrones was criticized for multiple reasons. George R.R. Martin recently claimed that the writers of the series did not do justice to the source material. Most viewers were aghast at the treatment of Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen.

Destiny seemed to share the opinion, and went on to speak about a character that he liked:

“Remember how cool Oberyn was? Every f*cking scene. Every scene that had Oberyn in it, so cool. He wasn’t racist.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Oberyn Martell was played by actor Pedro Pascal. The character was killed off in Season 4 by Sir Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane. Oberyn’s character in the series was portrayed as a modern one, with liberal philosophies. He was one of the most popular characters of the series, but died in an extremely violent manner.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee