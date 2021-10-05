When is 'House of the Dragon' coming out? Release date, cast, plot, and all about the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

HBO just released the first teaser for its highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, which also serves as a prequel. The series was greenlit right after the end of GOT in 2019, and the series began filming earlier this year.

The series is based on George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, which focuses on the history of the House Targaryen. Most of the "House of the Dragon" timeline will be set around 200 years before the events of the original series. However, the series will most likely have flashbacks from 300 years before the event of GOT, as it will showcase the first of the three-generational Targaryen rulers, Aegon the Conqueror.

House of the Dragon should not be confused with the other prequel of Game of Thrones, which HBO canceled. The nixed series was supposedly set thousand years before the event of GOT and would have explored the story of Westeros in general.

When will the 'House of the Dragon' HBO series release?

While HBO did not reveal the exact release date, House of the Dragon will be premiering in early to mid-2022. The upcoming prequel series will have ten episodes in its first season and will potentially have three to four seasons.

Plot of House of the Dragon HBO series

The series will deal with the Targaryen civil war known as Dance of the Dragons. Initially, House of the Dragon will showcase Aegon Targaryen I's conquests along with his queens, the twins Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Aegon's conquest involved him using dragons to subdue six out seven kingdoms of Westeros. Later on, the succession of the kingdom moved to Aegon's grandson Viserys I Targaryen. After Viserys' death in 129 AC, a conflict between his children rises over who sits on the "iron throne."

The conflict is between Viserys' firstborn Rhaenyra and Aegon II, which led to the civil war known as "Dance of the Dragon," which went on from 129 AC to 131 AC. The series will also showcase a second war known as War for the Stepstones. This war was initiated when Prince Daemon Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon fought against the Triarchy (an alliance of the Free Cities of Myr, Lys, and Tyrosh) to control Stepstones Island.

The war had several casualties from both sides and was even more fierce than the battle of Blackwater in GOT Season 2.

Cast

The most prominently featured characters in the series are played by Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), and Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen). Furthermore, the series will also include younger versions of several characters like Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (played by Emily Carey).

Other cast members include,

Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister

Also Read

House of the Dragon will be released on both HBO and HBO Max. Furthermore, fans of GOT will be excited to know that this series is the beginning of more spin-offs, like an animated project that is currently under works.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar