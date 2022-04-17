5 best multiplayer games for mobile (2022)

Multiplayer games have been a craze even before the rise of the internet, and the arrival of online multiplayer games further sparked the enthusiasm of gamers worldwide. Consequently, multiplayer games helped with the tenfold growth of the gaming industry as they provided a platform for multiple gamers to come together and enjoy a video game.

Over the years, as technology progressed, mobile gaming became a real thing. Thus, multiplayer games also arrived on smartphones after being a specialty for consoles and PCs. Mobile multiplayer games are yet to achieve the success of World of Warcraft, Call of Duty titles, Halo series, etc., but gamers can still find excellent alternatives.

Listing the best multiplayer games available for smartphones (2022)

1) Genshin Impact (action RPG)

HoYoverse's free-to-play multi-platform action RPG, Genshin Impact, was launched in 2020. It has been a widely acclaimed fantasy game across platforms like PlayStation, AOS, iOS, etc. Players who own a high-end smartphone can download Genshin Impact.

Players can explore the immersive fantasy world of Genshin Impact, where Paimon assists them. The game allows users to complete various quests in story mode and during special events to register progress in terms of Adventure Ranks.

Beyond Adventure Rank 16, Genshin Impact unlocks the co-op mode, allowing users to have a multiplayer experience with their in-game friends. The multiplayer mode will enable users to visit the worlds of their allies and complete several quests collectively.

Players can choose from various character banners and use various artifacts and power-ups to upgrade them further. Genshin Impact also allows cross-play and cross-save features for PC and mobile platforms, making the game more likable.

2) Asphalt 9: Legends (racing)

The next entry on the list of the best multiplayer games for mobile is Gameloft's racing title, Asphalt 9: Legends. Like the previous entry, Asphalt 9: Legends is also a multi-platform game, thus raising the expectation bar.

Although Gameloft's racing game doesn't boast graphics at the level of the Forza Horizon series, developers have done a commendable job while keeping smartphones in mind.

Asphalt 9: Legends provides an engaging real-time racing experience where users can compete against one another. Players can also play alone, maximize levels and upgrade their vehicles to claim victories.

They can further unlock an array of collectibles and cars in the game by paying real currency or for free. They can also showcase their speed with new sports cars in multiplayer mode.

3) COD Mobile (shooter game)

Call of Duty has been known for revolutionizing the shooter gaming experience and has had a massive impact on FPS/TPS fans of this generation during the early years of their lives.

Many gamers are still traumatized by the betrayal of General Shepherd and the deaths of Ghost and Roach, and there are plenty of other memories with fan-favorite characters like Soap and Captain Price.

Activision launched its mobile shooter game, COD Mobile, in 2018 and has been introducing fan-favorite characters from other Call of Duty titles to the mobile game adaptation.

The gameplay of COD Mobile has a variety of multiplayer modes based on famous Modern Warfare or Black Ops maps and weapons. Thus, players fight it out in different settings and matches.

There are plenty of other multiplayer games in the FPS/TPS genre like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire, New State Mobile, etc. Still, the variety and versatility of COD Mobile make it possible for the title to stand out.

Thus, Call of Duty: Mobile is inarguably the best multiplayer shooter game if its BR mode is not considered.

4) LOL Wild Rift (MOBA)

After exploring a variety of shooter games, it is time to take a look at the MOBA titles, as mobile application stores have plenty of them. It is not that difficult to find an engaging Multiplayer Online Battle Arena title, but League of Legends: Wild Rift is arguably the best among them.

A mobile game adaption of the wildly popular League of Legends, LOL Wild Rift is also played in a 3D isometric perspective. Although the basic gameplay is similar, i.e., taking down the opposing team's base, Wild Rift received various adaptations to make it compatible with smartphones.

The 5v5 gameplay allows users to select and control characters known as Champions, which boast special skills with assistance in different combat situations.

5) Among Us (social deduction game)

The final entry on this list is Among Us, an online social deduction game where users have to find imposter(s). Innersloth launched Among Us in 2018, but the game saw global fame in 2020 during the COVID-19 phase.

The game allows entry to four to 15 players with a maximum of three imposters (randomly chosen) across four maps. Players can also select unique skins for their characters – Crewmates and Imposters – in Among US.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

