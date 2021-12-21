5 best racing games like Forza Horizon 5 for Android devices

Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 has garnered universal acclaim from critics and fans alike. The positive reception of the latest racing gaming is quite evident in its bagging of three wins (tying with It Takes Two for most wins) out of the four nominations it received at The Game Awards 2021.

The fifth title in the Forza Horizon series (twelfth main installment in the Forza series) shares similar gameplay features with its predecessors, i.e., a casual open-world racing game set in a fictional Mexico. However, Forza Horizon 5 has seen many upgrades, like a larger map, a weather system, and more.

Featuring over 500 licensed vehicles with multiple game modes and features, Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly an unmissable experience for racing fans. However, gamers can only access it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows.

Mobile gamers who are into racing games can look at the five best alternatives for Forza Horizon 5 on Android devices.

Forza Horizon 5: Great replacements in the Play Store for fans

1) Forza Street: Tap Racing Game

Forza Street: Tap Racing Game (Image via Microsoft Corporation)

Forza Street is a spin-off of the Forza series that users can download on their Androids. The game promises a similar car racing experience to its PC counterparts and delivers on various levels. However, it has received some flak from gamers due to crashes and stutters.

2) Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends (Image via Gameloft)

The Asphalt series is the name of Gameloft's racing games popular on mobiles. The series is even older than the Android and has seen nine main installments and various spin-offs.

Asphalt 9: Legends is the ninth main installment featuring over 50 cars with different rarity and classes. Players can engage in online multiplayer races across other picturesque locations like Forza Horizon 5.

3) Need for Speed: No Limits

Need for Speed: No Limits (Image via EA)

Every racing game fan knows about EA's Need for Speed series that has been in the market for nearly three decades. Need for Speed: No Limits is the free-to-play spin-off of the famous NFS series available in the Play Store.

There are plenty of car models with many customization options available that gamers can use to upgrade their vehicles. However, the game lacks exotic locations like Forza Horizon 5.

4) GT Racing 2: real car game

GT Racing 2: real car game (Image via Gameloft)

GT Racing 2 is another Gameloft title on this list that boasts 71 licensed cars across 13 tracks around the globe. Players can enjoy the thrill of racing with almost lifelike game physics that makes the experience more immersive.

Like other games on this list, GT Racing 2 also has a customization garage where users can tweak their cars. However, races happen in a close-circuit rather than an open-world setting.

5) Dubai Drift 2

Dubai Drift 2 (Image via Zero Four LLC)

Like Forza Horizon 5, Dubai Drift 2 allows gamers to compete online in racing contests. The game also boasts realistic physics that will enable users to have a realistic experience, and the multiple modes make it more enjoyable.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

