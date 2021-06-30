5 best visually stunning games like Asphalt 9 for Android devices

Asphalt 9 Legends is lauded for its stunning graphics and enthralling races. The latest installment of the Asphalt series has two modes - career and multiplayer.

Asphalt 9 has over 50 luxury cars that can be upgraded for a better game and customized to suit the player's tastes. The game has 800 games to keep players engrossed.

But Android users have a plethora of options when it comes to visually appealing racing games

Some neat-looking games like Asphalt 9 Legends for Android

1) CSR Racing 2

CSR 2 is a popular name with racing game fanatics. The game has everything that car lovers can ask for. It features real cars that can be customized and hyper-real graphics.

Players can CSR 2 also sports an AR mode, taking racing games to the next level. Players can compete with other players in real-time.

2) Asphalt 8: Airborne

The predecessor to Asphalt 9, Asphalt 8, too, was high on graphics and had engaging gameplay. The game can be played in online multiplayer mode or offline career mode.

Cars in Asphalt 8 can go airborne and do a 360-degree flip. Additionally, the game takes place in 18 around the world and features 75 tracks.

3) Asphalt Xtreme: Rally Racing

This is another action-packed, adrenaline-pumping title from Gameloft. With Asphalt Xtreme, the sporty cars go off the road and break all the rules.

The game features dirt locations like sandy hills and over 50 4x4 monster trucks and off-road vehicles.

4) Horizon Chase - Thrilling Arcade Racing Game

For players that miss the good old arcade racing games, Horizon Chase has reinvented that legacy. Unlike Asphalt 9 and other ultra-modern games, Horizon Chase has 16-bit graphics.

The game takes place in various locations. The visuals are quite pleasing, with the '80s and 90's vibe only adding to the nostalgia.

5) Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is another popular title in the racing games category. It has 250 hot cars and stunning graphics along with licensed tracks. Real Racing 3 takes place in 19 locations across the globe.

Just like Asphalt 9, the game has highly realistic graphics with functional rearview mirrors and car damage. Players can be a part of more than 4000 events.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

