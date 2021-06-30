5 best action games like Shadow Fight 3 for Android devices

Shadow Fight 3 is part of the hit RPG action franchise Shadow Fight. The game was notable in the series as it introduced 3D graphics, as the prequels had Shadow Fight-style silhouettes.

From a Facebook game to a free-to-play game on the Google Play Store with four titles, Shadow Fight has come a long way. But for those interested, here are some other RPG fight options on the Play Store.

Action games like Shadow Fight 3 for Android users

1) Shadow Fight 4

Shadow Fight 4 has better graphics than its predecessors and features the same gameplay. However, the fourth installment takes things up a notch. It has a 3v3 multiplayer arena that lets players fight against others or AI bots.

Shadow Fight 4 also has online tournaments and cool character customization.

Download it here

2) Shadow of Death: Darkness RPG

As the name suggests, the game is set against a dark backdrop, and the characters are dark knights. Players get to choose from four knights and make their way to becoming a Shadow Legend.

Shadow of Death features an extensive inventory and a lot of scope for customization.

Download it here

3) Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat features the MK11 players (Image via Kolpaper)

The legendary 1992 game is back on phones and with better graphics, as players experience the same fighting thrill with MK11 characters. Mortal Kombat features iconic characters like Scorpion, Jade, Sub-Zero, MK11 Raiden, and more.

Gamers can customize the characters, collect rewards, and show off their combat skills.

Download it here

4) Skullgirls: Fighting RPG

Skullgirls has colorful 2D graphics (Image via WallpaperSafari)

Players who like the uncomplicated 2D fighting games will enjoy Skullgirls. With its vivid characters and intelligent controls, the game is a unique RPG fighting game.

For beginners, there's a fight assist mode, while pros can make their own strategic decisions. The title can be played in six modes, including a story mode and a training mode.

Download it here

5) OVERDOX

Overdox is a relatively new game launched in 2019, going a step further than a typical fighting RPG game. Players fight with 12 others in close quarters, and as the game progresses, they can upgrade their weapons and gear.

This game is more of a Battle Royale with melee weapons. However, it also features character controls like parry and dash that add an RPG element.

Download it here

