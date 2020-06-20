Top three offline games under 1 GB in 2020

A quick guide on the top three offline games under 1 GB storage that are available.

All these games are free to download from all major app stores.

Top three offline games under 1 GB

Offline games are a great means of entertainment when the internet is unavailable. However, with more and more online games launching, offline games are not getting much recognition. There are a lot of great offline games under 1 GB which players can download and play.

Here is a shortlist of the top three offline games under 1 GB in 2020. All these games are free to download on the Android and iOS app stores.

Top three offline games under 1 GB:

#1 Real Racing 3:

Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is one of the best-looking racing games under 1 GB on the internet. The game has over 200+ vehicles from leading car manufacturers like Koensingg, Ford and Aston Martin. The graphics are very HD-like, and don't affect your eyes as well. However, due to its large size, the game requires a good processor to run smoothly.

#2 Dead Trigger 2:

Dead Trigger 2

The game has high-quality HD graphics and can run smoothly on all major devices. Dead Trigger 2 has a great storyline, and players will instantly love its gameplay. It has many interesting modes to play, and lots of guns to choose from and kill zombies.

#3 Shadow Fight 3:

Shadow Fight 3

Shadow Fight 3 comes in third place on this list. This game is the third edition of the Shadow Fight series. Shadow Fight 3 has rich HD graphics and a great story mode. Players can rank up to various levels while acquiring more skills, and can also get better armor and moves, with customisable weapons.

