Top 3 offline mobile games under 500MB in 2020

A look at the top 3 offline mobile games that are available to download in 2020.

All these games are available for free download across all major app stores.

Mobile games are the perfect means to relieve stress and provide long hours of entertainment. Games are based on different genres or the need for internet connectivity. The trend of offline gaming is declining as more and more online games are being launched.

Hence, not many offline games are available to download that are good and addictive. Some of these games may be too big that phones may not have adequate storage space required to play them. Here are some offline games that are available to download from Play Store and are less than 500 MB in size.

#1 CarX Highway Racing

For a player who loves racing games, CarX Highway Racing is the best offline game under 500MB. The game has various real-life resemblances like police cars and lively traffic. It gives players an enhanced racing experience. The game has high-quality graphics and some good looking cars. CarX Highway Racing is easy to learn and has very easy controls. The game is free to download on all major App stores.

#2 Cover Fire

Cover Fire is one of the best offline FPS shooter games available on the internet. The game consists of impressive high-quality graphics and a user-friendly interface. Cover Fire has various immersive modes for players to play and feel like a commando. There are all kinds of weapons in the game. Cover Fire is free to download from all app stores on different platforms.

#3 SBK16 Official Mobile Game:

SBK16

If motorbike racing is something that interests you over car racing, SBK16 is the ideal game for you. With its rich HD graphics and details, this game is one of the best offline bike racing mobile games under 500MB. There are various circuits and modes available in the game to play. Players can choose to ride bikes from Yamaha, Honda, Ducati and other bike manufacturers in the world.

