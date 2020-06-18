PUBG Mobile: Top 3 airdrop weapons in the game

A look at the top 3 airdrop weapons in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile provides a wide variety of weapons, some of which can be found only in Airdrops.

Best Airdrop Weapons In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has the best weapons that are picked from arsenals all over the world. The game provides players with various weapons that they can choose from. Though, some of the weapons in the game are exclusive to airdrops only.

Players can get their hands on these powerful weapons only after looting an airdrop in the game. In this article, we have discussed the top 3 airdrop weapons in PUBG Mobile for players to use in matches.

#1 AWM:

AWM or Arctic Modern Warfare Magnum is the best Sniper Rifle in PUBG Mobile. The one-shot killer AWM is the most powerful weapon in PUBG Mobile. Its single bullet is enough to take out a fresh level 3 Spetsnaz helmet in the game.

AWM has exemplary hit damage of 105 per bullet. With good aim and accuracy, a player can take out enemies in a long-range battle with AWM sniper rifle.

#2 Groza:

This gun is a beast in close range battles in PUBG Mobile. Groza is based on 7.62mm ammunition and is the best replacement for AKM and Beryl M762. The gun can take down any enemy with 3-4 bullets in any close-range battle. Groza has the best firing rate among all 7.62mm Assault rifles. It has two firing modes: Single and Auto firing mode.

The gun's muzzle can only equip an Assault Rifle suppressor. Groza becomes a close-ranged beast when it is equipped with an Extended QuickDraw magazine.

#3 M249:

M249 has a capacity of 100 bullets per round and fires 5.56mm ammunition. With 100 bullets in one round, the gun is one of the favourite weapons of PUBG Mobile players.

M249 has a decent fire rate and is capable of taking out 2-3 players in a single spray. It has hit damage of 45 per bullet. Also, M249 has a bipod that comes out in a prone position. It reduces the recoil to a great extent. And then the gun can be used to destroy enemy squads in seconds.

