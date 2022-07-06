10 best open-world games worth replaying in July 2022

The open-world genre of gaming encapsulates the complexity and depth of the media into one neat package. It is a versatile genre, supplementing and further evolving different kinds of design philosophies.

If that wasn't enough, all of these experiences are backed by complex gameplay systems that raise the bar for freedom of choice in gaming. Some of the best offerings in the genre stand the test of time.

Without further ado, here are 10 of the best open-world games worth revisiting in July 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Red Dead Redemption 2, Dying Light and 8 other open-world titles that deserve to be played again

1) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

With this ambitious 2017 action-adventure game, Nintendo reinvigorated not only the Zelda series but also the open-world genre.

After waking up from a hundred-year slumber, Link must once again stop the Calamity Ganon from rising and annihilating what is left of the post-apocalyptic Hyrule.

The game trades traditional dungeons for a more open-ended approach as players can go wherever they want, with the only restrictive factor being their own characteristics (like stamina).

Throw in organic solutions to problem-solving, something rarely seen in modern open-world games, and it's easy to see why Breath of the Wild won GOTY 2017.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is often considered to be developer CD Projekt RED's crowning achievement.

Mutant/monster-slayer Geralt is on a journey to track down his missing adopted daughter, Ciri. With the threat of the mysterious Wild Hunt at hand, the Continent is safe for no one.

The open world of the game is vast and scenic. It is littered with quaint towns, sprawling wilderness, immersive side quests and monsters — both human and non-human.

3) Fallout: New Vegas

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released in 2010, Fallout: New Vegas is arguably the best game in the series.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor Fallout 3, New Vegas improves upon the writing and RPG aspects of the game. As a lone courier left for dead in the Mojave desert, players must embark on a journey of revenge to track down the killer that ambushed them and recover their package.

The gameplay takes place in a post-apocalyptic open-world rendition of the USA. The world features countless NPCs with rich personas, solid writing and deep RPG building — staples of the 2D era of the series.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games has been known for creating detailed open worlds and gripping, Hollywood-esque narratives since its inception. What title to showcase that design mantra better than 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2?

The game follows outlaw Arthur Morgan as he is on the run from the law alongside the Van der Linde gang. The vast Wild West setting has secrets begging to be discovered, including a variety of activities like fishing, hunting and gambling.

However, its best feature is how intricate all of its systems are, from AI behavior to the minute attention to detail.

5) Minecraft

Minecraft is a household name for all the right reasons. The creativity-driven open-world game is well known by players across all demographics.

The blocky sandbox is full of opportunities to play as players see fit. Crafting, building, farming and surviving — all three form the foundation of the iconic game from Mojang.

Like all good open-world games, Minecraft relies on the element of surprise to keep things fresh and lively. But best of all, the possibilities are endless.

6) Grand Theft Auto IV

Given how popular Grand Theft Auto V is, its predecessor doesn't seem to get the same level of attention.

Taking on the role of Niko Bellic, players will explore Liberty City and find themselves trapped in dealings with the criminal underworld. The game's open world is one of the best in the action-adventure series despite its grey-brown color tone.

The realistic controls and car physics are something no other GTA titles have mimicked, lending a unique element to the game. However the narrative on display is also one of the best, particularly the DLC content included as part of the Episodes from the Liberty City version of the game.

7) Dying Light

After the mediocre Dead Island games, Techland finally found success with 2015's Dying Light.

The open-world survival-horror game takes place in the fictional city of Harran, where Kyle Crane is dropped to investigate. However, given the city is overrun by zombies thanks to a virus outbreak, players will have to fight and parkour their way across streets and rooftops in the first person.

Keeping track of elements like supplies and weapon degradation is key because the real terror shows up at night in the form of deadly mutants known as Volatiles.

8) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The last major outing in the iconic stealth series from Kojima Productions, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is a divisive title.

In the game, players roam across the desertscapes of Afghanistan as Venom Snake, who must help out the Diamond Dogs mercenary group. It is, by all means, a stealth game, and each gameplay aspect is tailored for that. Smart AI, various methods of approaching missions and tight gameplay elevate the experience.

The game's story, rushed nature and cut content have been criticized, but those do not detract from its strengths.

9) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky from Hello Games has come a long way since its disastrous 2016 launch. This space-faring, open-world journey takes players across galaxies — literally thousands of them.

As an adventurer, players are tasked with reaching the center of the galaxy. Along the way, they will encounter a variety of planets, both habitable and non-habitable, featuring various fauna, flora and resources.

The game follows a similar blueprint to Minecraft, especially with new updates that have added features like base building and co-op.

10) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

The Middle-earth series, responsible for the popular Lord of the Rings media, has never really had exceptional video game adaptations. That is until Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor from Monolith Productions.

Released in 2014, the game sees the player controlling Talion, a Gondorian Ranger, who bonds with the wraith of the Elf Lord Celebrimbor. The two set out to avenge the deaths of their loved ones.

The title's open world is small in scope but rich in content as Tallion engages in Batman Arkham-inspired combat with foes via the acclaimed Nemesis System.

