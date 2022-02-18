Dead Island, a unique, tropical twist on the beloved post-apocalyptic formula, created ripples in the open-world, zombie-slaying community long before Techland's Dying Light series.

Dead Island included a four-player cooperative storyline, the zany, moddable/craftable weaponry that has become synonymous with Dying Light, and a nice blend of terrifying and humorous gameplay.

Players can probably see why the sequel grabbed players' interest looking for a comparable experience with new graphics and mechanics. Despite the radio-quiet and whispers of development hell, the sequel is still expected to debut next year. This article covers the community's reaction regarding the same.

Dead Island 2 could be released in March 2023, according to Deep Silver's parent company, Embracer Group

As per a VGC report, at a presentation with Deep Silver's parent company last week, Embracer Group, the Q&A host opined that the zombie-infested RPG is “very clearly (still alive), and I expect the release this financial year, or sorry next financial year I should say."

- It has been quiet about the game since E3 2014, but the game is in a very good state according to Deep Silver.



- The game will feature alot of locations from California.



For those who don't know, the company's next fiscal year concludes on March 31. However, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors responded by claiming that while he can't comment directly on the development of the second installment, an unnamed AAA title that everyone assumes is Dead Island 2 was recently discussed in internal meetings.

While this isn't 100% proof, the enigmatic nature of the communication could indicate that the sequel's development is still underway.

Mike Futter wrote about his hands-on experience with the sequel in 2014, stating that:

"Yager definitely has more work to do, as the pre-alpha code was unsurprisingly imperfect. I'm excited to see more from the game though, as the changes to the crafting system and the increased focus on ranged weapons make for a tighter experience in the same comedic, gory world.”

Dead Island is a first-person game with an apparent open-world roaming divided by somewhat vast sections. Most of the game revolves around battle (mostly with melee weapons) and completing tasks. The game is an action role-playing game with an emphasis on player experience.

Completing tasks and killing adversaries awards the player XP. The player gains health and can invest one skill point into a skill tree to level up one of their skills when they level up.

