Lost Ark to get a Witcher 3 collaboration and new "Aeromancer" class

Smilegate's recent conference unveiled new facts that Lost Ark fans would certainly be excited about. The popular free-to-play MMORPG from the Korean company is soon getting two new features. One of them is a brand new class for players to utilize, called the Aeromancer.

The other interesting reveal was that of a collaboration. This is with none other than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, 2015's universally praised action RPG from Polish developer CD Projekt RED. What do either of these mean for the game? Here's everything fans need to know.

With a new class and a Witcher 3 collaboration, Lost Ark is more appealing than ever before

The recent LOA ON Summer livestream was a lengthy dive into what is coming to the MMO title in the future. One of the biggest reveals was the Aeromancer class. The gameplay reveal showcases a parasol-wielding girl who can harness the power of the weather.

She is considered to be a "synergy damage" class, and her attacks seem to specialize in AoE (area of effect) damage. Skills include harsh sunrays, cold rains, and breezy winds, all of which have fluid animations. The parasol showcased can also be used as a melee to take down foes. Aeromancer arrives exclusively for Korean audiences on July 6, 2022.

Lost in Arkesia @lostarkhelp - Aeromancer class: July 6th

- Tripods system rework

- Cross-server community features

- Updated world map interface

- New guardians

- Avatar storage

- Summer event + new islands

Meanwhile, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collaboration with CD Projekt RED has no information to go on. It looks like fans of the white-haired Witcher protagonist, Geralt, will have to wait a while longer for some more details. However, it would not be unreasonable to expect content ranging from costumes to in-game events. Only time will tell how this collaboration holds up.

A CD Project RED employee stated that they are:

"Working with Smilegate RPG to bring the most authentic Witcher experience to Lost Ark. The collaboration is expected to be added to Lost Ark this winter."

What is Lost Ark about?

Lost Ark is one of the most popular MMO games in recent memory. While the story and writing are nothing worth writing home about, it is serviceable, featuring a feud between angels and demons. The gameplay is where the title shines. Movement is handled from an isometric perspective as players explore environments and battle foes.

The combat is fast-paced and snappy, allowing players to unleash powerful attacks and flashy skills into hordes of enemies. Diablo fans would feel right at home here as there are various classes (and sub-classes) to pick from. Each specializes in different playstyles and tactics, including melee, ranged, and magic. Besides PvE, the game also offers PvP gameplay modes to engage in.

Players can also explore the seas and arrive on different isles in any order they please. Each isle has its own theme and setting that adds variety to the experience. Lost Ark is only available in the regions of Korea, North America, and Europe, and can be played via Steam.

