CD Projekt confirms Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion: Release date and more

CD Projekt Red's much anticipated action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, was released to mixed responses with the title having various issues, especially the gameplay being bogged down by bugs and glitches. The roadmap ever since has been to fix the said issues and try to make the game live up to the tall promises that the developers had made before launch.

Earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 received the major Patch 1.5 which improved the in-game experience significantly. Sportskeeda revisited the title after the patch and found it to be a more positive experience than the mess it was at launch.

It seems that CDPR is looking to continue on that note, as they have finally confirmed that the first major expansion of the game will be arriving next year.

Players will get the first major expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023, CDPR confirms

In a post on their social media, CD Project said that Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will be arriving in 2023. Their statement went as follows:

"As it was mentioned in CD PROJEKT Group's financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year."

Their production plans for 2022 have also been shared by CD Projekt Red. It announces development work on Cyberpunk 2077, with an emphasis on its expansion, the new Witcher game, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and other projects.

Furthermore, CDPR uploaded a YouTube video detailing their 2021 financial results where they shared that the title has sold 18 million copies in less than a year and a half. The video also stated:

"For everyone who has already walked the streets of Night City - we're working on further DLCs as well as on a major expansion featuring a new storyline."

Recently, Quest Designer of Cyberpunk 2077, Pawel Sasko, had mentioned that the studio is working on bettering the title and that they have not given up on the game at all. He said:

"I can assure you that we are working on an expansion--we're working on stuff for you guys besides that. That didn't change, we are still improving the game because we are all aware there is work to be done."

A similar message was also shared earlier last year, when CDPR studio head Adam Kicinski said:

"I don't see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come."

The news regarding the upcoming addition to the dystopic RPG is surely going to delight fans of the game and the studio who have stuck throughout in hopes that the developers will turn it around. For many, Patch 1.5 was one such moment when Cyberpunk 2077 truly felt how it should have felt at launch.

CDPR's steady commitment to improving the game is a ray of hope for players who had waited years to experience the world of Night City before its launch. Fans don't yet know what to expect with the first major expansion. One can only hope that the studio will deliver stellar content that will further accentuate the in-game experience.

