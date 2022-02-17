"Frickin’ love this city. Patch 1.5 is fire!": Fans are loving Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077 has been revitalized with a brand patch, making a deep impression in the gaming community.

When the game's first trailer dropped nearly a decade ago, there was massive hype and anticipation for what CD Projekt Red had to offer. After several delays, the futuristic RPG was finally released, but swiftly faced severe criticism from fans and critics alike. But despite the extremely poor reception, the developers never gave up on the game, and patch 1.5 is the latest of many patches that have fine-tuned the title over the last two years.

The biggest change in the latest patch is the game's release with next-generation features. But along with this next-gen update, there are several new additions and tweaks that make the current patch feel more like a soft-reboot. While the new patch may not sway every player, the overall response from the community has been favorable.

The overall reception for Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.5 is pretty positive

In many senses, the success or failure of any game and its subsequent updates depends on its fans and community. Obviously, they're the players and so it is clear that their opinions are often the most important. If fan reactions are anything to go by, Cyberpunk 2077 may have found its redemption arc with the 1.5 patch.

The first major impact of the patch has been the increased player count. Many old and new players have returned to the game following the update, and one Twitter user was rather quick to point it out.

Angel 🔜 Elden Ring @Helexzura I love that people are trying out Cyberpunk 2077 again and how its all over my timeline.



It was one of my favorite games in 2020. I really enjoyed my time with it. I love that people are trying out Cyberpunk 2077 again and how its all over my timeline. It was one of my favorite games in 2020. I really enjoyed my time with it.

Some fans also showed their creativity with the game amidst all the hype generated on social media.

Mr Tushi 🎮 @Mr_Tushi_Gaming

Designed by With all this cyberpunk 2077 hype on twitter just wanted to share my Xbox Series X, been rocking this skin for a while now and still love itDesigned by @POPeART_ With all this cyberpunk 2077 hype on twitter just wanted to share my Xbox Series X, been rocking this skin for a while now and still love it Designed by @POPeART_ 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ll6cfX4BOP

Reputed journalist Jason Schreier playfully pointed out the very important fact - that Cyberpunk 2077 should have been released in early 2022. It's widely believed that CDPR released the game in a half-baked manner, which was a result of its downfall. Had it been avoided, maybe the game would never have been lambasted like it was done.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Happy "Cyberpunk 2077 Probably Should've Come Out Today" Day Happy "Cyberpunk 2077 Probably Should've Come Out Today" Day https://t.co/GxOHqY4phH

Among the many positive changes, the FOV slider is still not present and one user pointed out how that would have made him happier.

Stallion @Stallion83 Cyberpunk 2077 is finally optimized for Series X|S!



No FOV slider in the optimized version and that makes me sad Cyberpunk 2077 is finally optimized for Series X|S!No FOV slider in the optimized version and that makes me sad https://t.co/naitFRwo34

Ray Tracing has been a major addition to the game and one handle showed what a big difference it makes to the visuals.

Ray Tracing Revolution @ray_revolution Some of the differences ray tracing can make in Cyberpunk 2077 Some of the differences ray tracing can make in Cyberpunk 2077 https://t.co/1qS9oJlTmV

There were also hilarious responses along the lines of Schreier's tweet which called the period till now as an 'early access for Cyberpunk 2077.'

Spawn Wave @SpawnWaveMedia Good to see Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out of early access Good to see Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out of early access

There were generally positive responses as well who gave their thumbs-up to the latest update.

V @ArasakaV The Patch 1.5 is SOOOOOOO FUCKING AMAZING!!!!!!!!! the game was already perfect, CDPR you beat all boundaries #cyberpunk2077 IS ABSOLUTELY LOVE The Patch 1.5 is SOOOOOOO FUCKING AMAZING!!!!!!!!! the game was already perfect, CDPR you beat all boundaries #cyberpunk2077 IS ABSOLUTELY LOVE https://t.co/EWO4vjRRv6

Parris @vicious696



Playing at Ultra settings with Ray tracing enabled and its looking fantastic



will check out Series X version next jumped into the 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and am I crazy or are the visuals improved?Playing at Ultra settings with Ray tracing enabled and its looking fantasticwill check out Series X version next jumped into the 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and am I crazy or are the visuals improved?Playing at Ultra settings with Ray tracing enabled and its looking fantastic 😮will check out Series X version next

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1

They added a lot, from improving the AI like actually reacting to what you do, 4k and all that.



Are you hyped about this big 1.5 upgrade? Looks like Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 verison and next gen verison is ready!!!They added a lot, from improving the AI like actually reacting to what you do, 4k and all that.Are you hyped about this big 1.5 upgrade? Looks like Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 verison and next gen verison is ready!!!They added a lot, from improving the AI like actually reacting to what you do, 4k and all that.Are you hyped about this big 1.5 upgrade? 😱 https://t.co/QI9rn8Nc0l

However, as things stand currently, there is still more work to be done. Despite the generally positive remarks, there have also been clips of a few features still not working as they should along with other frustrating bugs. But CD Projekt Red has certainly done a good job with the title and fans can only expect better things to come their way.

Edited by Atul S