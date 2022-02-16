How many players are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PC after patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077 launched with an incredible amount of hype, peaking at 1,05,388 players on Steam at a time, according to SteamDB. However, the game’s popularity plummeted, thanks to mountains of bugs, glitches, and issues that made the game unplayable.

CD Projekt RED recently dropped patch 1.5, which serves to be an overhaul of Cyberpunk 2077, bringing updates to the PC version and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Has it increased the number of Steam players?

Over 30,000 players currently playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam

Many players have given the game another shot, according to SteamDB. The game’s 33,550 players is a number the game has not seen in some time. The website has had a pretty steady climb since the launch of patch 1.5.

The game never really recovered from the initial launch hype, thanks to a wealth of problems. Initially pushed back three times, it was still launched in a poor state.

What has, without a doubt, been the 1.5 patch for Cyberpunk 2077, which has enhanced several portions of the game to make it a more enjoyable experience. The patch brought several improvements to the game, as well as quest and gameplay fixes that were in need.

Players also receive more customization abilities, such as changing their looks mid-game at their apartment. Apartments can also be rented for a one-time fee and have several looks purchasable in-game.

Fixes were also made to combat AI, and Cyberpunk 2077’s crowd behavior was also changed. Now, there is greater potential for aggressive, violent NPCs, who may pack weapons and decide to attack the player when provoked.

Another major factor is that perks received an update in the game, and all players had their perks reset. Several perks were changed, including Bloodswell, Human Shield, Epimorphosis, and more.

The laundry list of quests was fixed, and the developers also added some secrets for players to uncover in Night City. However, these secrets are only available on current-generation consoles because of the challenges that would present. In this update, every facet of the game has improved in some fashion.

These changes have made the game potentially far more playable, as shown in the above SteamDB chart. The current peak is higher than the game has been in some time, and it seems to have breathed some life back into the open-world Cyberpunk experience.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar