 CD Projekt Red's latest live demo of Cyberpunk 2077 shows off hilarious glitch

During the latest live demo for Cyberpunk 2077, a hilarious glitch happened to a random car in the middle of traffic.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world game that brings you through a crime-ridden city of the future, where you can augment your body with upgrades and enhancements. The game had a controversial launch with many players reporting repeated occurrences of massive game-breaking glitches. The reaction to the game was so negative that Sony took the game off of the Playstation store.

The developers of Cyberpunk, CD Projekt Red, said that they would be releasing patches to the game, but that would take time. Six months later, they announced their latest patch for the game as well as showed a live demo. A live demo is someone simply playing a game in real time, meaning that it is unscripted and can possibly show off some glitches and bugs in the game.

Live demo shows unfixed traffic glitch in Cyberpunk 2077

During the live demo, as the developers were talking about new car-related fixes, the person playing the game was walking in the traffic to help showcase the new changes. While doing so, a loud crashing noise was heard to the right of the character. The person controlling the game looked over to see a car that was up on its back wheels, something that definitely isn't supposed to happen.

As soon as the person controlling the character noticed the glitch, they immediately looked away from it, hoping that most people wouldn't notice the glitch. The person who was speaking at the time gave it no attention, while one of the presenters that noticed the glitch couldn't hold in their laughter.

Several redditors shared their thoughts on the clip, with most of them making fun of the live demo.

It seems that some players who had complaints with Cyberpunk 2077 in the past may give the game a chance now that they are showing progress on fixing it, while others still hold their opinions about the game being a broken mess.

