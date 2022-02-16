How big is Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation after patch 1.5?

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone a massive shift from its existing state with the release of patch 1.5, and it has got fans excited all over the world.

Few games have undergone as rocky a release as Cyberpunk as the launch fell massively short of expectations. Nevertheless, the game had incredible hype and promised great things to the gamers. Despite several delays, fans were ready to wait patiently for it to finally arrive. However, there were several issues at the launch, and one thing was for certain - Cyberpunk 2077 didn't deliver on its promise.

Patch 1.5 is one of many patches developers CD Projekt Red has rolled out since launch to make the game better. However, patch 1.5 is distinctly better as it now promises to give the game a new lease of life and somewhat of an overhaul of the old game. Aside from the updates and the content, it's also important for the players to know the size of the patches and what the size of the game will be after the update.

Cyberpunk 2077 will need a large storage space after the update

The major component of Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch is the game going next-gen for the Xbox Series XIS and PlayStation 5. Console owners will now be able to enjoy newer features like ray tracing on local light shadows and native achievement support for the next generation of consoles.

Given the content and the volume of the updates, many fans widely expected that the game's size post updates would be huge. Their anticipations are being proven right as the estimated sizes have started to come out.

Based on the different platforms in the discussion, here are the sizes of the Cyberpunk 2077 after installing patch 1.5:

PC - 70 GB (Approximate, based on Steam's official storage requirements)

PS4 - 99.97 GB

PS5 - 99.98 GB (with a download size of 56 GB)

Xbox One - 68.58 GB

Xbox Series XIS - 86.44 GB

The sizes mentioned are an approximate of the entire game size after the installation of patch 1.5 on their respective platforms. The update is already out for installations, and players can download it to enjoy the latest set of changes to Cyberpunk 2077.

Disclaimer: The size of the game post the update has been collected from multiple sources. However, users are advised to verify the potential sizes on their platform during installations.

