All major new additions and improvements with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5

CD Projekt RED highlighted what players can expect in the Patch 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077. The title itself launched with a mountain of game-breaking bugs and felt largely unplayable to a majority of its audience.

The patch has been released and will bring some updates and changes for the next-generation versions of the game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X).

Patch 1.5 will bring visual updates to the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in such a poor state that it was removed from the PlayStation store for the PlayStation 4, but was re-included six months later. This update will bring a variety of upgrades for the next-generation console editions, but also overall improvements to the game itself.

For users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, players can expect ray tracing, 4k resolution (with dynamic scaling), faster loading times, and, according to the developers, “a variety of other visual and technical improvements.”

Specifically for owners of the PlayStation 5, the controller will receive adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features when it comes to the controller. According to the developers, several features of the game were changed and improved.

More enhancements along with graphical updates for Cyberpunk 2077

Fans can look forward to gameplay changes as well. This includes Cyberpunk 2077’s talent trees, which got an overhaul. Fortunately, for players that already have the game and have invested points, they can be reset and redistributed. For this, useless perks were removed and new ones were added to Cyberpunk 2077.

This includes one called “Looking Sharp,” which enhances knife-throwing skills. Other skills were added to help players that do not choose to play behind cover and wanted to be aggressive. It should help them find new playstyles, according to the developers.

The AI was also made smarter, and cars will feel “heavier” while using them, to make driving better. Furthermore, the Crowd AI was also changed, and now some NPCs may be packing weapons and choose to attack the player, depending on the situation.

Not every feature is comign to all platforms, as several of the features are not possible on PlayStation 4 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Players can change their look mid-game, along with apartment modifications

One of the nicest cosmetic features is that Cyberpunk 2077 players will be able to change their appearance mid-game, in their apartment. A new website was added to the apartment’s computer, which lets them change the look of their apartment, called EZ Estates.

There’s also a guitar added to the one's home to play 80’s style songs, with animations provided for the same. Romance options were expanded too, and players can chat with their partners with greater frequency.

Another nice feature is that one will be able to simply walk through Night City, instead of sprinting through the town. New photo mode poses were added for Johnny Silverhand, to help take more appealing photos.

Free trial for Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 1.5

There is a new, five-hour free trial for the game that will give players a taste of what’s to come in the 1.5 update. In addition, progress will carry over into the full game. It will be a heavy install though, with the update supposed to be around 50 GB.

For PlayStation 4 users, they will have to manually install the PlayStation 5 version, while PC and Xbox players will get the update in their existing game.

