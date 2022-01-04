CD Projekt Red denies rumors of "Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition" soft-reboot with patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077 never managed to deliver on the expectations and hype the fans had. It promised to be the trendsetter in its genre, and fans had high hopes based on CD Projekt Red's work on past titles.

However, the promises were never fulfilled, though the developer never gave up on Cyberpunk 2077. And recent rumors suggested that the game could soon see a significant development.

Several media outlets, including Sportskeeda, had reported an upcoming patch and potential soft reboot to the title. Cyberpunk 2077 fans and the community were incredibly excited as the rumored content had a lot of potential.

However, much to their disappointment, the PR head of CD Projekt Red has taken to social media to deny these rumored claims.

CDPR's Radek Grabowski denies claims of Cyberpunk 2077's Samurai Edition rumors on Twitter

A couple of days ago, rumors from 4chan had stated the possibility of the content supposedly coming to Cyberpunk 2077 as part of its 1.5 update patch. There was even evidence of the game getting a soft reboot and being rebranded as Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition.

Most changes suggested by the leaks were highly plausible and even required to repair the game.

However, earlier on January 3, Radek Grabowski, the PR Director of CD Projekt Red, denied these rumors and declared in the reply section of a related article that:

"This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul."

But Cyberpunk 2077 fans shouldn't lose hope

There is no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 still needs a lot of work. Many rumored changes would have benefitted the game immensely. CD Projekt Red has also declared its ambitions of bringing the game to the next generation of consoles.

The denial of the leaked changes has naturally upset many fans, but it has not been stated that the entire rumored patch leaks are false. Some of the leaked information may be untrue, but part of it might well be implemented.

This looks even more plausible as many of the rumored changes are doable and required, considering the current state of Cyberpunk 2077.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans will now wait and see which direction CD Projekt Red will take and what major changes come to the game in the following few sets of updates. It's to be noted that although the expected changes were based on leaks, some of them had been data mined, which means that they're present within the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer