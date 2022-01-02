Cyberpunk 2077 may be gearing up for a soft reboot named “Samurai Edition” with next-gen patch

A recent leak suggests Cyberpunk 2077 might be gearing up for a soft reboot with new mechanics and major expansion.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most historical disasters in the video game industry. As the next game by the studio behind Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 has massive hype surrounding it. The game promised to redefine the RPG genre. Unfortunately, upon release, it told a different tale. The game was released in an unfinished state with major game-breaking bugs across the board, as well as missing features and mechanics. The game received major backlash from the fans.

Since then, the game has reached a playable state with multiple major patches. According to recent leaks, it might be gearing up for a soft reboot for the current generation of consoles, named “Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition”.

Disclaimer: The article is based on rumors. Hence, readers should consume this information with a pinch of salt.

Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition will bring new features and the first major expansion

A recent leak over on 4chan revealed potential details regarding CDPR’s upcoming plans regarding Cyberpunk 2077. As this leak does not have any official confirmation, it should be considered only as rumors at this stage.

According to the leak, CDPR plans to do a soft reboot of the title with the in-development next-gen patch (patch 1.5) that’ll include features available for the current generation of consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5). The game will reportedly be renamed to be “Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition”.

Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition will also reportedly bring new features, including barbershops, a garage, improved AI, a transmog system, complete rebalancing of the loot system, and a new UI. The promised free DLCs, which will include four new weapons, a new game plus mode, apartment customization and new gigs, will also be bundled with this patch, along with in-game improvements such as Judy and Panam sending more text messages during the course of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077’s first major expansion will take the players to Pacifia and let players fight “monster battles”

The leak also details what appears to be the first major expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which will reportedly take the players to a massive new area called Pacifia. Players will be able to walk around and do missions in a place called “combat zone”, which reportedly feels inspired by the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game and is being fought over by two new gangs, the Bozos and Slaughterhouse.

Cyberpunk will also reportedly get its Gwent-like minigame, where players will be able to collect Monsters and send them in a very JRPG-like battle with multiplayer. Two of the monsters in the leak are described as looking like Oni and Reaper.

According to the leak, all of the above information, as well as the announced anime Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, will be revealed in a big live stream around February. The leak does paint a hopeful and plausible image for the future of Cyberpunk 2077. However, as the title itself has proven, fans should be cautiously optimistic and not hyped.

