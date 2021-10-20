Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 next-gen updates for consoles and PC postponed to 2022

CD Projekt Red recently announced the delay of the next generation updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for consoles and PC. They have decided to postpone the releases until 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in 2012 as an entry point to a game based on the futuristic world by the franchise. During E3 2019, CD Projekt Red decided to release the game on April 16, 2020, and everyone witnessed how that went! The game was delayed multiple times since then, making December 10, 2020, the game's final release date.

Despite getting delayed multiple times, the game received a massive backlash from the community. Upon launch, the game was filled with bugs and glitches, which were equally hilarious and frustrating for the players.

When are the next-gen updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 releasing?

CD Projekt Red has decided to delay the release of the next generation updates for the PS5 and Xbox Series X until 2022. PCs will also be receiving the next generation updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As of now, they are targeting to release the next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter will follow the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt Red has also asked for an apology in their tweet regarding the delay as they want to make the releases right. The Company's Management Board decided to postpone the releases based on the recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both the games.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was announced back in September 2020. The company promised enhancements for the game, including ray-tracing, speedier loading times, and general visual and technical improvements. CD Projekt Red has spent the past few months fixing Cyberpunk 2077 and is currently in a way more stable state than its release.

In April, CEO Adam Kiciński said,

"I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077"

"We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come."

Historically, CD Projekt Red has spent several months updating its games since its launch. They have targetted for 2022’s first and second quarter releases of the next-gen updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, but it could be delayed again!

