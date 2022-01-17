The next-gen patch for Cyberpunk 2077 might be coming soon

Cyberpunk 2077 has remained relatively quiet since it received its last major update a few months back. While everyone was busy with the recent speculation over the Samurai Edition of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt has quietly pushed a new update on January 14.

Image via Reddit

Cyberpunk 2077 receives "silent' update, according to Steam

SteamDB reported that Cyberpunk 2077 had received a “silent” update, and the change can be identified in the Steam database of the game. SteamDB posted a screenshot on Reddit showcasing the list of all the updates received by the game. It shows that the latest update was pushed on January 14, 2022, with Build ID “8022836”.

The build is marked as non-public. Hence the internal content and fixes will remain unknown. Like the previous update, this build does not have a title. As a result, it is expected to be a supporting update for the upcoming 1.5 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 got a new build on January 14 (Image via SteamDB)

This new build might introduce bug fixes, features and other internal files to support the upcoming patch 1.5 update. Many also speculate that this update will go live a few days before the significant update gets pushed. Previously, CD Projekt has revealed that the game's Patch 1.5 and next-gen update will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

With the introduction of the new "silent" update, it is now highly probable that Patch 1.5 is coming soon. Though CD Projekt has confirmed nothing until now, Patch 1.5 is expected to release with many enhancements and bug fixes.

The latest build found in the Steam database could also suggest that the developers are testing compatibility and content for the game. CD Projekt has not commented on anything about the new update and is unlikely to do so. After facing some rough patches after launch, CD Projekt ended the year 2021 with a good note.

After a major price cut, the game received many positive reviews online. Cyberpunk 2077 fans are eagerly waiting for the next 1.5 update, which is expected to bring a lot of new content. The latest update is also expected to come with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S support. This will significantly improve the graphical representation and dynamics of the game. The update is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.

